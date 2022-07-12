Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. This partnership enables enterprises to access complete solutions to solve their data protection challenges.

"Seclore has been innovating data-centric security for many years. Starting a partnership with TD Synnex for North America will be a critical step to educate the market on the impressive data protection capabilities Seclore provides," says Keith Mozena, VP Partner & Channel Sales at Seclore.

This partnership goes beyond "one-time labeling and access policy." The joint solution provides real-time tracking and visibility of both authorized and unauthorized activity on the data so the enterprise can learn, identify suspicious behavior, evolve data security policies, take immediate action on security permissions, and even complete removal to prevent data loss.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," Cheryl Neal, Vice President of New Vendor Acquisition. "With Seclore added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

Seclore and TD SYNNEX provide the complete data security solution by protecting sensitive data wherever it goes - any device, any cloud, anywhere in or across your business ecosystem. For example, combining Seclore with collaboration platforms, such as Microsoft 365, addresses the enterprise's most challenging data security problems, controlling and protecting unstructured data used and shared across the enterprise, external partners, and customers.

About Seclore

Seclore offers the world's first open, automated, browser-based, data-centric security platform for enterprises. The platform allows organizations to use best-of-breed solutions to discover, classify, protect, and track enterprise data, both within and outside the organization's boundaries. Over 2000 companies and government organizations in 29 countries use Seclore to achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services, and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility, and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

