AGIC Capital Completes Investment into Eulitha AG

MUNICH & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--European-Asian private equity firm AGIC Capital today announces that an investment fund under its management has entered into a set of transaction documents in respect of an undisclosed amount into Eulitha AG, a specialized technology provider of non-contact Nano-UV-Lithography equipment and services.

Founded in 2006 in Switzerland, Eulitha offers unique and cost-efficient non-contact, high-resolution photolithography systems and customized patterning services for a wide range of applications, including DFB/DBR Lasers, AR/VR, Telecommunications, Optical Components and Bio Sensors/Chips. Eulitha’s proprietary PHABLE™ technology is considered to be a preferable option to traditional nanoimprint technology due to lower costs, higher throughput, better consistency, longer mask lifetime and compatibility with non-flat substrates.

AGIC Capital was attracted to Eulitha’s strong positioning as a unique and innovative technology provider in fast-growing markets including AR/VR (Augmented and Virtual Reality) industries and its promising commercialization pipeline backed by strong R&D abilities. AGIC Capital will work closely with the management team to support Eulitha’s international development in particularly the Asia Pacific region and use resources with large industrial players to help the company increase sales and customers.

Heiko von Dewitz, Partner of AGIC Capital in Europe, said: “AGIC Capital believes Eulitha is well poised to gain substantially from the underlying market trends favoring its proprietary equipment and process technology solutions. We are very pleased to have made this investment and will work with the Eulitha management team to scale up the business and accelerate its growth across a variety of industries.”

Dr. Harun Solak, CEO and Co-founder of Eulitha, said: “We are delighted to have AGIC Capital on board on our journey to become a global leader in offering lithography solutions to the growing photonics industries. With this investment Eulitha will be significantly expanding its resources, both financially and in terms of its market reach, to further develop and market its unique photolithography equipment and associated technologies.”