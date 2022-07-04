Two United States Army Veterans Awarded New Mortgage-Free Homes in Houston Through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® Program

U.S. Army Specialist Kisha Dorsey and family with the keys to their new mortgage-free home in the Windrow community. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a celebratory dedication event, U.S. Army Sergeant James Ford and U.S. Army Specialist Kisha Dorsey were presented with the keys to their brand-new, mortgage-free Pulte homes in the Windrow community located in Hockley, Texas. The two homes were awarded through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program, which provides the gift of a new home to deserving veterans and their families.

After being surprised with the life-changing news that they were selected to receive a new home late last year, and breaking ground in February, Sergeant Ford and Specialist Dorsey saw their completed homes for the very first time during the dedication event. With family, friends and community members in attendance, the ceremony featured performances by the local Waller High School cheerleaders, drumline and Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC), and a special appearance by County Commissioner Precinct 4 Jack Cagle to present each veteran with a prized seedling from the Muster Oak, a historical landmark in La Grange, Texas.

“ It’s a tremendous honor to welcome Sergeant Ford and Specialist Dorsey to their new homes as a token of our appreciation for their service to our country,” said Lindy Oliva, president of PulteGroup’s Houston division. “ We are grateful for the generous support of Operation Homefront, Sempra, Four Hands and all of our trade partners and suppliers who made these homes possible.”

Each veteran received a brand-new 1,500+ square foot single-family home with three bedrooms and two baths. As an extra surprise for the Ford and Dorsey families, the homes were fully furnished, complete with personalized kids’ rooms and well-stocked kitchens. The décor and furniture items were graciously donated by Four Hands, a global designer and wholesaler of trend-forward home furnishings, based in Austin, Texas.

“ We are honored to partner with PulteGroup to make these new houses feel like home,” said Candace Bridges, Four Hands Chief People Officer. “ At Four Hands, we are committed to giving back to our local communities and are proud to support veterans and their families in this new chapter of their lives.”

PulteGroup partnered with Operation Homefront to award the homes to Sergeant Ford and Specialist Dorsey. Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

“ PulteGroup’s longstanding commitment to our important mission through their Built to Honor program has literally opened the doors for many military families to realize their dreams of homeownership,” said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray, Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “ We are grateful for PulteGroup's continued support and are proud to stand alongside them, our partners at Sempra, and all those who made this special day possible for the Ford and Dorsey families.”

Construction of the homes was made possible through the generous support of Sempra, a leading energy infrastructure company serving nearly 40 million consumers worldwide, with operations in the Houston area. The award is part of a broader commitment by Sempra and its family of companies to improve lives and help build stronger, more resilient communities.

“ We are grateful for the opportunity to continue advancing a better future for all, especially the futures of these two veterans and their families, as we recognize their service and sacrifices by providing a path to homeownership,” said Mitch Mitchell, senior vice president of diversity and community partnerships for Sempra. “ It is an honor to support these veterans and work with Operation Homefront and Pulte Group to provide new homes and strengthen the Texas communities we serve.”

About Built to Honor®

PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program recognizes and thanks returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated more than 70 homes across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: @BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com/BuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.