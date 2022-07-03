Barrett-Jackson Celebrates Fourth of July Weekend With More Than $49.1 Million in Sales at 2022 Las Vegas Auction, Including World Record $1.65 Million 1970 HEMI Superbird

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, delivered the ultimate automotive lifestyle experience during this year’s Las Vegas Auction, June 30-July 2, in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Fittingly, American muscle cars led the way over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, including a 1970 Plymouth HEMI Superbird (Lot #734) that sold for a world auction record $1.65 million. In total, 663 vehicles sold with No Reserve for over $48.2 million, while 279 pieces of automobilia brought in over $869,000, bringing the total auction sales to more than $49.1 million, a Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction record, with a 100-percent sell-through rate and over 40 world record auction sales achieved.

“Our Las Vegas Auction provided our guests an amazing, unparalleled experience over the Independence Day holiday weekend,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We set the stage with our world-class Opening Night Party at Zouk Nightclub followed by our ‘supercar therapy’ event with the Driven Project that put kids battling serious illnesses into supercars on Thursday morning. We then filled the next three days with exciting auction moments, including the sale of 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V First Retail Production VIN 001, which raised $525,000 for charity. The Las Vegas Auction also demonstrated the demand for blue chip HEMI cars that brought in strong hammer prices.”

The top 10 non-charity vehicles that sold during Barrett-Jackson’s 2022 Las Vegas Auction included:

“The depth, breadth and quality of our docket, especially muscle cars, hot rods and Resto-Mods, was among the best we’ve ever offered in Las Vegas,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “American HEMI muscle appropriately led the charge this holiday weekend. Classic trucks and SUV’s, especially Chevrolet C10 trucks and Ford Broncos also continue to be popular. The collector car hobby is enjoying a banner year and I look forward to riding the momentum into our Houston Auction this October.”

During this year’s Las Vegas Auction, Barrett-Jackson raised $650,000 for charity from the sale of two vehicles led by the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V First Production VIN 001 (Lot #3000), which raised $525,000 benefitting the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design. Barrett-Jackson VIP Dan Snyder placed the winning $500,000 bid and fellow VIP Michelle Mauzy generously donated another $25,000 to the cause. The 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 (Lot #3001), crossed the block on Saturday with 100 percent of the $125,000 hammer price benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Detroit. To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over $148 million for charitable organizations.

Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas Auction sold 279 automobilia pieces at No Reserve for $869,100.00 (includes buyer’s premium). The top three automobilia pieces that sold during the Las Vegas Auction include:

1954 Mobil Oil Neon (Lot #8299) - $34,500 1940s Greyhound Bus Lines Animated Neon Sign (Lot #8294) - $29,325 Circa 1930s-40s Quality Restaurant Single-sided Neon Porcelain Diner Sign (Lot #8296) - $25,300

