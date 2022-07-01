AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of BF&M Limited Following Strategic Review Announcement

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings of BF&M Limited (BF&M) and its insurance subsidiaries BF&M Life Insurance Company Limited (BF&M Life), BF&M General Insurance Company Limited (BF&M General) and Island Heritage Insurance Company, Ltd. (Island Heritage) (Cayman Islands) remain unchanged following BF&M’s announcement of a strategic review. All companies are domiciled in Hamilton, Bermuda, unless otherwise stated.

On June 29, 2022, BF&M announced that it has initiated “a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, which may include the sale of the Company,” following discussions with its principal shareholder, which has a 37.4% ownership position. AM Best expects BF&M to continue in its normal course of business operations and its financial position to remain unaffected during this time.

AM Best will maintain a dialog with management during the strategic review process. Upon completion of the strategic review and any associated announcement, AM Best will evaluate the potential impact to BF&M’s rating fundamentals.

