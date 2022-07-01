Workato Partners with Epicor to Power the Company’s Digital Transformation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, is partnering with Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, on the launch of Epicor Automation Studio, a low-code/no-code iPaaS for everyday business users. Embedded within Epicor Kinetic and Epicor Prophet 21, the Automation Studio platform allows organizations and users to connect and enable automated workflows between over 1,000 third-party applications.

As organizations scale and expand business operations, ensuring that silos between departments, applications, and data don’t develop is key to delivering high-value business outcomes. The Automation Studio solves this problem by making it easy for users to connect data across applications and create automated workflows, all directly from native Epicor environments, and in collaboration with IT for governance.

“We’re excited about Workato’s enterprise automation platform powering the Epicor Automation Studio that gives users unparalleled capabilities to automate critical business processes, ” said Gautham Viswanathan, co-founder, and Chief Product Officer at Workato. “Now, Epicor users across business and IT teams can innovate faster by connecting Epicor to over 1,000 apps, databases, and ERPs using a highly intuitive low-code/no-code product.”

By partnering with Workato, the Epicor Automation Studio offers access to more than 400,000 published “recipes” or pre-built workflow automations. Along with other marketplace offerings, these “recipes” allow users the time and ability to adapt and develop in-house automation and integrations across CRM, Sales, Finance, Production, Marketing, HR, IT, and other applications.

Epicor users who sit across different departments within an organization can create countless integrations and automations through the Automation Studio, including:

Sales can benefit from automatically producing orders in their Epicor platform from an opportunity created in Salesforce.com.

Finance and Accounting can ensure greater accuracy by automating monthly exchange rate adjustments in their Epicor platform.

HR can gain efficiencies from automatically uploading workforce data from their Epicor platform to ADP.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Workato on launching the Epicor Automation Studio solution which addresses the need for seamless integration between our ERP platforms and a broad ecosystem of applications,” said Vaibhav Vohra, Chief Product Officer at Epicor. “Our users are now able to pivot to high-value activities thanks to the new low code automation capabilities embedded within our platforms. As we continue to scale as a company, we’re continually seeking ways to help our users scale with us.”

For more information or to request a demo of Epicor Automation Studio, please visit www.epicor.com. To learn more about Workato and the future of enterprise automation, please visit www.workato.com

About Epicor

Epicor equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers’ ambitions, whether to grow and transform or simply become more productive and effective. Visit epicor.com for more information.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation. Results are not guaranteed, and each user’s experience will vary.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 11,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media: