Casino Renews Knightscope Agreement for Third Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a California casino has renewed its Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) contract for a third year. This client originally deployed a K3 ASR following the onset of the pandemic. Once gaming establishments were approved to reopen, the K3 supplemented guard services at a time when filling certain rolls proved to be a challenge. As operations slowly returned to normal, Knightscope and its client worked closely together to examine the use cases in which ASRs were most beneficial and subsequently identified that a K1 ASR would better suit the long-term needs of the casino. This is a prime example of the emphasis Knightscope places on exemplary customer service and where having a suite of products addressing multiple applications gives clients the option to adapt to changing situations.

