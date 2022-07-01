Flower One Announces Significant Advancements with Ongoing Restructuring

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce its advancements with its ongoing restructuring, including the restructuring of its term debt (the “Term Debt” or “Term Debt Modification Agreement”) and to its master lease (the “Master Lease” or “Master Lease Modification Agreement”).

“This debt restructuring is a major step in our turnaround plan, as it will provide the Company with additional liquidity and a significant runway to continue our operational restructuring efforts, and position the Company for sustainable growth,” said Kellen O’Keefe, President & CEO. “We would like to thank our term lenders and loan participants for facilitating these momentous transactions.”

Term Debt Restructuring

The Company and certain of its subsidiaries have entered into a Term Debt Modification Agreement with RB Loan Portfolio II, LLC, (the “Term Lender”) with respect to the Company’s existing $45.65M Term Debt, secured by the facility at 3950 N. Bruce St., North Las Vegas, Nevada (the “Bruce Facility”). Through the Term Debt Modification Agreement, the Company would: (i) defer interest payments through October 31, 2022, in order to provide additional liquidity to the business, (ii) reduce the cash interest payments by 30%, (iii) extend the maturity date of the Term Debt to January 31, 2026, and (iv) pay $9M to the Term Lender on September 30, 2023 (the “First Loan Paydown”), whereas the Company has the option to pay this First Loan Paydown on January 31, 2024 with a 2.5% penalty.

Master Lease Restructuring

The Company through its subsidiaries has also entered into a Master Lease Modification Agreement in connection with the agreement dated February 1, 2019 with RB Loan Portfolio I, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the “Lessor”), regarding the equipment lease financing of certain equipment at the Bruce Facility, pursuant to which the Lessor has agreed to forbear existing events of default and make certain modifications to the Master Lease, including (i) the deferral of certain payments through October 31, 2022, in order to provide additional liquidity to the business, (ii) revising the amortization schedule to enable a reduction in monthly payments for the duration of the Master Lease and (iii) extend the maturity date of the Master Lease to March 3, 2025.

“Given the current state of the capital markets for cannabis, we are very pleased with this notable transaction. This crucial step in our restructuring not only provides the Company with significant cash interest savings, but also allows for a deferral of interest payments, ensuring we are able to preserve capital,” Araxie Grant, Flower One’s CFO.

The Company has determined that the Term Debt and Master Lease is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements applicable to related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) pursuant to the financial hardship exemptions set forth in Sections 5.5(g) and 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket’s, The Clear, HUXTON, and Flower One’s leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s Nevada footprint includes the Company’s flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on making high-quality cannabis accessible to all.

The Company’s common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company’s symbol “FONE”, in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “FLOOF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “F11”. For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.

