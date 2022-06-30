The Bay Reaches Agreement With Distribution Centre Associates

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bay is pleased to announce that today, the agreement reached with the union representing the associates at its Scarborough Distribution Centre was ratified. The agreement, which is in line with current increases in the sector, benefits The Bay by providing further cost certainty over the next three years.

“We are pleased with the outcome, which benefits The Bay and provides our associates with a fair, reasonable and meaningful wage increase,” said Iain Nairn, President and CEO of The Bay. “It is unfortunate that we ended up in unnecessary strike action, which did not lead to any further financial benefit for associates. Ultimately, we are happy we were able to come to a swift resolution and we are looking forward to our associates returning to their paid employment quickly.”

Nairn added, “We remain focused on serving our customers with great products, and speedy delivery, from coast to coast. We are grateful for their patience and loyalty over the past week.”

ABOUT THE BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style digital platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 85 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.

The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.