National Academy of Sports Medicine® and National Personal Training Institute Expand Collaboration to Offer Personal Training Certification at 100+ Locations

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the global leader in fitness education content and certifications, is expanding its collaboration with one of the country’s best-known personal training schools, the National Personal Training Institute (NPTI) to offer more aspiring personal trainers a comprehensive, hands-on education experience.

“NPTI and the NASM team forged this one-of-a-kind program after seeing an opportunity to increase awareness of the importance of quality hands-on instruction for the personal training industry and career pathways,” said NASM’s Academic B2B Sales Manager Matt Schuster. “We’re excited to be able to offer this high-quality learning experience to even more health and fitness professionals.”

Graduates will exit the program with 500 hours of experience - 300 hours of theory on anatomy, physiology, nutrition, program design, business management, and more, as well as 200 hours of hands-on training where the students are able to practically apply everything that they learned in the classroom. This will earn them NASM’s CPT certification as well as a diploma in personal training from NPTI. Their credentials will also include a special certificate from NASM acknowledging completion of the joint course.

“The NPTI and NASM partnership offers aspiring fitness professionals the best of both worlds,” said owner Gene McIlvaine. “Participants will gain comprehensive hands-on education and experience coupled with NASM's reputation for science-based strategies and learning innovations.”

The program is now available in 49 states, excluding Florida. Prospective students can register over the phone by calling 1-800-960-6294 or online at www.nationalpti.org/application.

For more information on NASM, visit nasm.org. For more information on NPTI, visit nationalpti.org.

About NASM: National Academy of Sports Medicine is a global leader in fitness education content and certifications. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. NASM has educated over 1.4 million fitness professionals in over 100 countries, creating a global space for optimal wellbeing and fitness. NASM’s Optima Virtual Conference, October 13-15, 2022, is a free event that brings together the best and brightest in the fitness and wellness industry for 3 days of learning, networking, and sharing. Learn more at www.nasm.org.