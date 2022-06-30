Northwell Joins Healthcare Climate Council, Signs President Biden’s Pledge to Reduce Emissions

Northwell Health has committed to meet the Biden administration’s climate goal to reduce emissions 50 percent by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Credit Northwell Health

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwell Health announced today that it has joined the Healthcare Climate Council, and separately, New York’s largest health system signed on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Health Care Sector Pledge to reduce organizational emissions.

Northwell joined the Biden Administration today for a White House event with HHS, where industry colleagues pledged meaningful action to decarbonize the health care industry and make medical facilities more resilient to the effects of climate change. Northwell has committed to meet the Biden administration’s climate goal to reduce emissions 50 percent by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“When you think of health care, so many times it’s the emergent issues of the day that come to mind. But the reality is that community health is a long game that requires strategic thinking and investments with an eye to the future,” said Michael J. Dowling, Northwell’s president and CEO. “Northwell Health has pledged to root out health disparities of all types – and that includes addressing our own impacts on the climate.”

The HHS’ Office of Climate Change and Health Equity developed the health sector climate pledge in conjunction with the White House to help focus the health care sector’s response to climate change. Signatories have also committed to producing detailed plans to build climate resilience for their facilities and the communities they serve.

In addition to the White House pledge, Northwell has been granted membership into the Healthcare Climate Council, an organization of leading health systems that have committed to reducing their carbon footprint, building resilient health systems and communicating climate change’s health impacts.

“Northwell Health is proud to join the Health Care Climate Council, which is a leadership body of health systems committed to protecting patients and team members from the health impacts of climate change,” said Donna Drummond, senior vice president, chief expense officer and chief sustainability officer. “Our mission to raise health is directly tied to a commitment to sustainability. We have a responsibility to our patients, our team members, our communities and future generations to create cleaner, healthier environments. We’re proud to join the council to further this vision with other committed organizations.”

The Healthcare Climate Council was established in 2014 by the Virginia-based international nongovernmental organization Healthcare Without Harm. Members implement innovative climate solutions and inspire and support others to act while using their trusted voice and influence to move policy and drive the transformation toward climate-smart health care.

See the White House pledge here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/06/30/fact-sheet-health-sector-leaders-join-biden-administrations-pledge-to-reduce-greenhouse-gas-emissions-50-by-2030/

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, 850 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 79,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.