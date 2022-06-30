Emerson Strengthens Leadership in Life Sciences Industry with Acquisition of Fluxa

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced it has acquired Fluxa, a leader in the life sciences industry that uses software and modern technology architectures to accelerate the speed to market for new therapies, drugs and vaccines. The acquisition builds on Emerson’s leading software and solutions portfolio and life sciences expertise. Emerson made an equity investment in Fluxa, which is based in Glendale, California, in 2021.

Fluxa accelerates the speed to market for new therapies by helping drug development and manufacturing organizations harness the power of collaboration and data across sites, functions and processes. The acquisition of Fluxa’s PKM™ software will provide customers a unique solution, integrated with Emerson’s industry leading DeltaV™ control system and life sciences automation software, accelerating the development of new drug therapies into production.

“The life sciences industry has grown rapidly, and speed to market has become increasingly important since the emergence of COVID-19,” said Mark Bulanda, Executive President of Emerson Automation Solutions. “Emerson’s automation solutions and market leadership, combined with Fluxa’s software, automates technology transfer in one step, giving bio-pharmaceutical companies unprecedented agility to get therapies safely to patients during this critical time.”

By translating and transferring the scientific processes and workflows into the automation language of manufacturing operational technology (OT) facilities, Emerson can help digitize the drug development process, enabling speed, flexibility and multi-product manufacturing, and improved operational integrity.

