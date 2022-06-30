Mia Becar to Launch Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mia Becar, a direct-to-consumer women’s luxury fashion footwear brand founded by Latina designer, Betzabe Gonzalez, announced its equity crowdfunding campaign is now live.

Mia Becar wants to make the opportunity available to as many investors as possible to invest in the company and become a part of its future. Mia Becar features Italian handcraftsmanship designed by a woman for women. This is Luxury to get behind.

Equity crowdfunding provides an opportunity for investors to assemble a portfolio of investments to now include luxury fashion footwear in their portfolio. Investors hold partial ownership in the company and have the opportunity to profit as the company grows. We’re proud to be a part of this revolution and invite you to learn more about our campaign here: https://miabecar.com/

About Mia Becar:

Mia Becar, established in 2018 by Latina designer Betzabe Gonzalez, is a Los-Angeles-based luxury shoe brand committed to elevating and inspiring women. Designs, handmade in Italy, are timeless and irresistible and champion craft, quality, and femininity. Mia Becar launched its first styles in 2019 and since the brand’s inception, it has grown from a small DTC brand into an international label, recognized for its unique designs and exceptional artistry. Most recently, Mia Becar received Fashion Group International’s Rising Star Award for Accessories and introduced its collections in mainland China, launching a WeChat store. The collection ranges from $350 to $2,200 and is available on miabecar.com.