Midwest Orthopaedic Center Selects eClinicalWorks cloud EHR and Revenue Cycle Management Services

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, today announced that Midwest Orthopaedic Center, a multispecialty orthopaedic clinic with integrated rehabilitation services in Illinois, recently selected eClinicalWorks for improved patient engagement plus its Cloud EHR and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions, powered by Robotic Process Automation, for improved efficacy and productivity.

Midwest Orthopaedic Center offers a wide range of orthopaedic services in Peoria and Pekin, Illinois. They employ a patient-centric approach to healthcare, utilizing people, process and technology to streamline their commitment to forward-thinking capabilities in the ever-changing medical office environment. With 47 providers and physician assistants, they offer advanced orthopaedic care to an average of more than 400 patients a day along with walk-in services at the Midwest Orthopaedic First Clinic. They also support their local community by sponsoring the championship-winning Rivermen hockey team and through their Athletic Trainer program, which treats the injuries of local high school athletes to help keep them safely on the field of play.

To help Midwest Orthopaedic Center reach their practice and technology goals, they needed a new IT solution partner.

“We wanted the best cloud EHR solution and revenue cycle services to manage and streamline our day-to-day workflow,” said Derek Armstrong, CEO of Midwest Orthopaedic Center. “Our goal was to remove multiple legacy software vendors and increase efficiency while reducing administrative burnout and costs for back-office staff. eClinicalWorks’ technology meets that need perfectly.”

Midwest Orthopaedic Center is implementing the following products and services by eClinicalWorks:

RCM services to improve net collection: The eClinicalWorks RCM solution has the lowest rejection rates in the industry. With a unique approach to denial management and the ability to create federal, state, insurance, and practice behavior centric rules, RCM provides exceptional customer support, safeguarding financial outcomes. Midwest Orthopaedic will leverage RCM to maximize their financial performance, improve transparency in pricing, increase the rate of collections, and streamline analytics through real-time dashboards.

With eClinicalWorks, Midwest Orthopaedic Center will use RPA features, or bots, to improve efficiency and reduce human errors to keep up with industry standards amid nation-wide staffing challenges. RPA streamlines routine tasks in areas of appointment booking, document routing, registration, referral management, statement processing and payment posting. Easy, reliable dictation for complete Progress Notes: To help Midwest Orthopaedic Center’s providers focus on in-the-moment patient care rather than note taking, the center now uses eClinicalWorks Scribe ® . Scribe combines innovative healthcare IT with voice-recognition software to make documentation faster, easier, more mobile and clinically accurate.

Access to complete medical records: With PRISMA®, the industry's first information search engine, providers at Midwest Orthopaedic Center have access to patient records from other providers and hospitals. This dynamic and comprehensive search engine provides a more complete patient record for each new and existing patient.

“We’re excited to partner with Midwest Orthopaedic Center to support their patient-centric and technology-forward operations,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “Automation is the future of healthcare, and our adaptable and efficient cloud EHR and industry-leading Revenue Cycle Management showcase revolutionary healthcare IT solutions. eClinicalWorks continues to invest in public cloud, helping customers improve their ROI. RPA and scribe tools will further help the center maximize resources and improve patient care and satisfaction while reducing physician burnout.”

About Midwest Orthopaedic Center

Midwest Orthopaedic Center is a mid-sized, multispecialty orthopaedic clinic with integrated rehabilitation services in Peoria and Pekin, Illinois. Serving over 400 patients a day, they are the only medical practice in central Illinois with board-certified experts in every orthopaedic subspecialty including back and neck surgery. Plus, they offer advanced treatment options and convenient on-site services like digital X-ray and comprehensive therapy/rehabilitation. Learn more at www.midwest-ortho.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.