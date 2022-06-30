INSIGNEO PARTNERS WITH VIZIBILITY TO LAUNCH A DIGITAL SOLUTION FOR STRUCTURED PRODUCTS.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insigneo and VIZIBILITY have partnered to offer a new platform for the Miami-Based Independent Broker Dealer’s network of investment professionals. VIZIBILITY will facilitate the ability to monitor, research, and execute Structured Products while improving productivity and time efficiency.

With this step, Insigneo continues its path to becoming the first tech-enabled US wealth management platform designed to service the needs of investors globally.

“Insigneo is dedicated and committed to developing high-tech practical and convenient solutions to investment professionals who are searching for a platform that provides investment ideas, a wide portfolio of solutions, and great resources to provide outstanding service to their clients,” said Miguel Reyes, Head of Marketing & Branding of Insigneo.

“As part of the agreement, VIZIBILITY, a Swiss-based firm, will help Insigneo lead this wave of innovation with a platform that provides the best intelligence and insight to analyze, monitor, and execute Structured Products with confidence, in real-time,” said Vicente Martin, Head of Structured Products of Insigneo.

“We are excited to partner with Insigneo. This collaboration will provide them with a new technology ally. Our goal is to remove the traditional complexities around Structured Products and provide them a powerful platform to bring their business to the next level”, said Aurelien Vicart, Managing Director of VIZIBILITY.

About Insigneo

Insigneo empowers investment professionals to manage clients worldwide with a comprehensive menu of services and technology that focuses on wealth management, multi-family offices, and institutional services. Insigneo manages over $13 billion in client assets with a growing list of over 330 Investment Professionals, serving more than 12,000 clients globally.

About VIZIBILITY

VIZIBILITY was designed by experts, for experts, to bring all phases of the Structured Product trade cycle under one umbrella.

VIZIBILITY is for anyone who wants to improve the management of their daily workflow and have more time for value-added activity. We provide a centralized workflow across all roles, including portfolio managers, advisors, private banks, custodians & private investors.

Our multi-issuer platform covers 99% of SP market needs and provides effective price comparisons, streamline operations, scalability, transparency, and powerful reporting.

We are part of Capital Vision Group, an independent financial engineering company based in Geneva, Switzerland.