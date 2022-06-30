Expedia Group and Bilt Rewards Launch Exclusive Travel Portal for Bilt Members to Book Flights, Hotels and Experiences With Points Earned on Rent

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expedia Group, the world’s leading travel technology platform, today announced a collaboration with Bilt Rewards to launch the new Bilt Travel Portal, available exclusively to Bilt Rewards members. Starting now, Bilt Rewards members can use their Bilt points to cover all or a portion of the cost of their next vacation, and can book every aspect of their travel - from flights to hotels and even theme park or Broadway show tickets - directly through the Bilt Rewards app.

Launched in June 2021, Bilt Rewards is the first-ever loyalty program and co-brand credit card for renters, enabling 109 million renters in the U.S. to earn points on their largest monthly expense with no fees. The free Bilt Rewards loyalty program is available to renters living within the Bilt Rewards Alliance, a network of more than 2 million rental units in the U.S., or by using the Bilt Mastercard, the first credit card that can be used to pay rent with no transaction fees at any rental unit in the U.S.

Bilt members enjoy one of the highest value rewards programs available, with the ability to redeem points towards travel, boutique fitness classes, limited-edition art, and home décor, as well as towards rent credits and even towards a down payment on a future home. With the addition of the Bilt Travel Portal powered by Expedia Group, members now have access to thousands of new options to redeem their points, further enhancing the value of Bilt’s loyalty program.

“Travel is among the most important experiences to our members, who don’t want to be limited when it comes to using their hard-earned loyalty points,” said Bilt Rewards Founder and CEO Ankur Jain. “Partnering with Expedia Group enables us to give members a one-stop-shop with access to endless travel options, along with the easy integration to create a seamless booking experience.”

With Expedia Group’s White Label Template technology, Bilt members can access more than 700,000 properties, 500 airlines, 120 car rental companies and thousands of activities around the world.1 White Label Template provides the functionality of the Expedia.com site, plus the tools and customer support to help Bilt members ask questions or manage bookings. The solution combines Expedia Group’s expert knowledge of the travel industry with a nearly $2 billion annual investment in new technology innovation to meet evolving needs and demands from both partners and travelers.

“We’re excited to power the Bilt Travel Portal, and to help the Bilt Rewards members build the vacation of their dreams simply by paying rent,” said Christian Gerron, senior vice president, Media & Brand Partnerships, Expedia Group. “Our innovative solutions provide Bilt Rewards with technology they need to build a wonderful experience and offer an unparalleled amount of travel options to their members.”

To access the Bilt Travel Portal powered by Expedia Group, Bilt members can log into the Bilt Rewards app, or visit travel.biltrewards.com and use their Bilt Rewards login credentials to view available travel supply and booking options.

Members will be able to see the value of their Bilt points when booking in real time, with 10,000 Bilt points equivalent to $125 in travel credits. Members will also earn 2x points on bookings made in the Bilt Travel Portal using their Bilt Mastercard, and 1x points when booking with another form of payment.

For more information on Bilt Rewards and the Bilt Alliance, visit BiltRewards.com. Click here for more information on Expedia Group’s White Label Template.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of four pillars: Expedia Services, focused on the group’s platform and technical strategy; Expedia Marketplace, centered on product and technology offerings across the organization; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

About Bilt Rewards

Launched by Kairos HQ in June 2021, Bilt Rewards is the first-ever loyalty program that allows renters to earn points on rent with no fees and builds a path towards homeownership. Through a partnership with the country's largest owners including AvalonBay Communities, GID, Equity Residential, Related, Starwood Capital Group and more, Bilt Rewards enables renters in more than two million units across the country to earn points just by paying rent. Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to 11 loyalty programs allowing travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Solidcore, Rumble and Y7; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection, and the ability to use Bilt points for rent credits or towards a future down payment. Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard and Wells Fargo to issue the Bilt Mastercard - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent with no fees. Bilt is a Kairos company. For more information, visit BiltRewards.com.

1Expedia Group data, March 2022