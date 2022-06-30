California’s Latino Voter Turnout Will Determine Balance of Power in Congress

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Latino Community Foundation (LCF) today announced it will relaunch its Yo Voy A Votar campaign to mobilize California’s eight million eligible Latino voters. After a dismal turnout of 33% of registered voters in the June Primary Election, LCF will invest in 13 grassroot organizations as a part of its Latino Power Fund to increase voter engagement in key regions of the state. Additionally, the Foundation will re-launch its multi-media campaign to engage Latino voters and host a townhall for youth voters in the months leading up to November.

Latinos are the largest ethnic voting group in the state. Latino voters will be a critical voting bloc that will decide the balance of power in the United States House of Representatives, remake the political makeup of our State Legislature, and play a pivotal role in mayoral races from Los Angeles to San Jose.

In April, LCF commissioned the largest poll of Latino voters in California. Only 63% of Latino voters stated they intend to vote this November, a signal that more must be done to increase voter turnout. The poll also affirmed that inflation, cost of living, and housing affordability were the top three issues.

“The pillar of a democratic nation that is only 246 years old is anchored in the civic engagement of voters who reflect the demographics and values of our country,” said Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation. “Investing in grassroot organizations that mobilize and inform these voters is how we shore up our civic infrastructure and defend our fragile democracy.”

Today, LCF will ramp up investments in the following organizations who are experts in organizing and mobilizing voters, especially Black and Brown youth:

