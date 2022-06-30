Jack in the Box Introduces the Adventurefuls Caramel Brownie Shake, Grilled Chicken Sandwich and New Munchie Box

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) recently announced the newest shake to the brand’s lineup, The Girl Scout Adventurefuls™ Caramel Brownie Shake, putting a twist on its classic vanilla shake with brownie pieces, caramel syrup, and topped off in the best way with the Girl Scout Adventurefuls cookie. The brand's latest shake is available at restaurants nationwide, on the Jack ordering app, and via third-party delivery for a limited time.

Featuring the classic taste of Girl Scout cookies, this latest craveable shake is inspired by the newest Girl Scout Cookie, which has quickly catapulted to be one of the top favorites around the country and noted to be an instant classic. The indulgent brownie-inspired cookie features caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Girl Scouts across the U.S. will offer Adventurefuls cookies during the next cookie season alongside other favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas®/Caramel deLites®.

Jack’s New Grilled Chicken Sandwich

In addition to the new shake, Jack in the Box took a classic sandwich and made it juicier, tastier, and better than ever. The new Grilled Chicken Sandwich features a grilled, 100% all-white meat chicken fillet, lettuce, tomatoes, and Jack’s signature Good Good Sauce all on top of the brand’s famous sourdough.

Jack’s Mega Munchie Box

Jack in the Box is also adding to its snacks lineup with the new Jack’s Mega Munchie Box. This box is packed with several of your faves: Curly Fries, 30 Chicken Nuggets, 45 Tiny Tacos, and of course Buttermilk Ranch and Creamy Avocado Lime dipping cups. Making it the perfect box for guests to share just in time for summer! The Mega Munchie Box is available exclusively to DashPass members through DoorDash.

