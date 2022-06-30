Regis Completes Sale of Opensalon® Pro to Zenoti

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, announced today the completion of the sale of Opensalon® Pro (OSP) to Zenoti, the leading technology provider for beauty, wellness, and fitness businesses. Zenoti will become the sole salon technology platform for all of Regis’ brands. With this relationship, Zenoti will help Regis deliver a modern, digital experience to drive engagement with its three million salon customers every month. Regis salons will begin transitioning to the Zenoti platform as early as July.

