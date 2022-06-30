Invert Inc. Announces Carbon Removal Purchase Agreement

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invert Inc. ("Invert" or “the Company"), a specialized carbon emissions reduction and offsetting company focused on making carbon credits accessible to individuals and empowering businesses on their carbon reduction journey, is pleased to announce the Company has signed a purchase agreement with a South American biological charcoal (“biochar”) supplier. Through this agreement, Invert has received CO2 Removal Certificates (“CORCS”), verified by Puro.earth, the world’s first carbon removal marketplace, which provides the Company with an immediate supply of high-quality verified carbon removal credits available to both corporate and individual customers.

CORCS are typically derived from the production and implementation of biochar, a charcoal-like material produced from plants and other biological materials that are decomposed at high temperatures. The process creates highly absorbent charcoal that sequesters Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) and helps soil retain nutrients and water. The carbon in biochar does not degrade and can store carbon in soils for hundreds of years. Biochar was among the IPCC’s short-list of Negative Emission Technologies (NETs) that could provide a significant sequestration impact.

“Biochar is very effective at sequestering carbon and storing it for centuries,” said Andre Fernandez, Co-CEO, Invert Inc. “Long-term removal solutions like biochar are a key component in driving meaningful reductions of carbon dioxide from our atmosphere. As with our previously announced record breaking CarbonCure mineralization investment, Invert remains squarely focused on investing in the highest quality carbon credit solutions, both technological and nature-based.”

Biochar provides a tool to absorb net carbon from the atmosphere, lowers the need for fertilizer, and slows down water runoff. This agreement will be a starting point to further CORC purchases and carbon removal developments as the partnership grows and works towards a more sustainable planet for future generations.

About Invert

Invert operates at the core of the carbon reduction ecosystem, from financing the removal of carbon from our atmosphere via high-quality carbon offset projects to empowering businesses and individuals on their emissions reduction journeys. Invert invests in carbon credit projects that produce high-quality, meaningful carbon reduction and removal credits that will help save our world. By selling these credits to individuals or businesses, the Company generates revenue that can be reinvested towards further projects that reduce or remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Working directly with businesses to help them understand and reduce the carbon footprint of their operations and reduce the Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions they generate. Invert is also creating a place where individuals can go to learn about what they can do themselves to address the pressing issue of climate change. The Company helps individuals understand their own impact on the world and gives them a chance to support projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The goal is for every individual to be carbon neutral, and Invert will help get people there in an engaging manner with rich content and community. Please visit our website for more information: https://join.invert.world/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, the intentions of the Corporation to complete the Offering, the planned use of the proceeds of the Offering and future development and financial prospects of the Corporation. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Invert to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: volatility in prices of carbon credits and demand for carbon credit; expectations regarding carbon market trends, overall carbon market growth rates and prices for carbon credits; inability to raise the money necessary to execute its business plan and strategies; the Corporation's business plans and strategies, including acquiring carbon credits, streams and interests in carbon credit projects or entities involved in carbon credits or related businesses; the political, social and economic conditions in each jurisdiction in which the Corporation holds an investment; terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals. Although Invert has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Invert disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.