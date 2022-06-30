UserTesting Introduces Test Templates to Help Companies Understand Changing Customer Perceptions Around Inflation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced the availability of new test templates for the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform that enable companies to better understand their customers’ expectations, behaviors, and perceptions around inflation. UserTesting has designed test templates that help organizations adapt to changing economic trends by gathering customer perspectives quickly–and using the insights to make business and product decisions that keep customers loyal during an economic downturn.

According to recent McKinsey findings, consumer confidence has dropped as a result of inflation. By collecting and understanding customer data and insights, companies can address their target customers’ needs to help maintain loyalty for the long term. Failing to do so, companies will leave opportunities on the table and risk losing customers due to poor experiences. UserTesting gives companies clarity into what their customers are thinking and expecting, which provides a distinct advantage over competitors that don’t take human insight into account.

This UserTesting template bundle is ideal for decision makers at consumer-focused companies and includes pre-built test plans that help them:

Understand how customers are changing their preferences, habits, and priorities in reaction to inflated market conditions

Bolster customer loyalty by understanding how customers hope companies will respond to inflation

Make confident decisions when repackaging a product or service by collecting proactive customer feedback on changes

Hear how customers will respond to changes in pricing due to inflation

Organizations can use UserTesting’s pre-built sample questions as-is or customize the templates to address their specific business needs. Capturing feedback can be done by leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or directly from a company’s own network.

“There’s global uncertainty regarding inflation for consumers and businesses alike. Despite these challenges, businesses still need to create experiences that keep customers returning,” said Janelle Estes, Chief Insights Officer of UserTesting. “UserTesting helps companies uncover opportunities to create new and differentiating experiences, by knowing how their target audience feels at any given time. This allows companies to keep customers at the forefront of every decision and minimize the impact of inflation on the business.”

The new templates focused on consumer expectations around inflation add to the more than 100 pre-built testing templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has approximately 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.