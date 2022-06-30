Civic Named Public Relations AOR for New York Road Runners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Road Runners (NYRR), the world’s premier community running organization, has appointed Civic (A Seacrest Global Company) as its public relations agency of record handling media relations and corporate communications.

Civic’s full-service PR team will manage national and regional press around the organization’s initiatives and running events including marquee races like the TCS New York City Marathon, youth and community programs, strategic partnerships, as well as executive messaging.

“ Civic’s purpose has always been rooted in building bridges with communities. We are so excited to be working with New York Road Runners, a true cornerstone of our city that exemplifies this mission,” said Julie Safer, Managing Director of Civic PR. “ Civic was born out of the New York City Parks Department, so this partnership is a full circle moment for our team.”

Civic PR champions great stories that matter to people, places and to the world. From entertainment and content like NBC Universal, MTV Entertainment Networks and Audible to lifestyle and consumer brands such as Timex, L'Oreal and Carol’s Daughter to impactful nonprofits like Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Civic puts people and brands at the forefront of the cultural conversation.

“ Civic is the ideal partner to work alongside our team as we speak a common language in uniting communities,” said Trina Singian, Head of Media, Public Relations & Professional Athletes at New York Road Runners. “ We continue to be impressed with their creativity and strategic vision and look forward to a productive relationship together.”

Founded in 2000, Civic’s leadership began their careers working for the City of New York, where they pioneered the model for public/private partnerships, securing corporate funding to support free, city-produced and commercial programming and amenities, including public concerts, sports tournaments, citywide and neighborhood celebrations, community recreation, televised franchises, and more for the five boroughs.

About Civic

CIVIC is one of the nation’s leading marketing services agencies, serving blue chip brands – including HBO, Ford, Verizon, Airbnb, Meta, CNN, Audible, and NBC Universal, among many others – with special practice areas in public relations, brand purpose, cultural insights, strategy & creative and experiences. Civic brings over twenty years of strategic marketing and communications experience, creating brand-defining moments and breakthrough opportunities to reach, engage and capture the imaginations of all stakeholders: employees, consumers, investors, media, and society.

About New York Road Runners

Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. The TCS New York City Marathon, NYRR’s premier event, is held annually on the first Sunday in November and features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running.