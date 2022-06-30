GeoWealth Integrates with Pontera, Enabling RIAs to Manage Clients’ Held Away Assets Inside its TAMP and Enterprise Technology Platform

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeoWealth, a modern turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) built for advisors, today announced an integration with financial technology company Pontera. This integration will enable RIAs to maintain compliance with financial regulations while alleviating custody and rollover challenges on held away assets. Pontera’s proprietary technology allows advisors to securely trade 401(k)s, 403(b)s, HSAs, variable annuities, and more in a similar manner to custodied accounts.

The partnership was driven by individual clients requesting that their financial advisors be able to manage their held away accounts as part of a holistic portfolio. By integrating with Pontera, advisors using the GeoWealth platform can gain greater insight and control over clients’ investments and can allocate across taxable and tax-deferred accounts more quickly and effectively. Leveraging Pontera’s technology, GeoWealth can now provide held away data alongside custodied accounts to incorporate into performance reporting and billing.

“Pontera’s technology allows us to unlock another layer of value that enables RIAs on our platform to holistically meet their clients’ needs, particularly in the midst of market volatility,” said Jack Hannah, Chief Operating Officer at GeoWealth. “GeoWealth is a flexible, customizable enterprise technology solution for RIAs, and we always listen to our clients to inform our product roadmap as evidenced by integrating with Pontera and other recent partnerships.”

The integration between the two wealth-tech players highlights their joint belief that technology driven solutions not only improve efficiencies but also improve investment outcomes for clients. According to recent studies, including Russell Investments’ “Value Of An Advisor” study, professional management of accounts can amplify returns by 3% or more annually.

“It's clear that investors are seeking more from their advisors, and being able to entrust them with their retirement accounts is one more step in that direction,” said David Goldman, Chief Business Officer at Pontera. “With the ability to trade, rebalance, monitor and report on clients’ retirement accounts, the new relationship between GeoWealth and Pontera empowers RIAs to deepen client relationships and maintain control during volatile markets, leading to better outcomes.”

GeoWealth and Pontera will be hosting a joint webinar on July 20th to provide details on the integration and outline the benefits to advisors and their clients. To learn more about GeoWealth’s fully-integrated platform, please visit geowealth.com, and for more information on Pontera, please visit pontera.com.

About GeoWealth

GeoWealth is a turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) and financial technology solution built specifically for the needs of modern RIAs. GeoWealth’s user-friendly, cost-efficient, integrated technology enables advisors to access a diversified lineup of model portfolios and fully offload mid-and back-office responsibilities, including performance reporting, billing, portfolio accounting and more. Via its customizable open-architecture platform, GeoWealth enables advisors and firms to grow faster and serve clients more efficiently. Founded in 2010, GeoWealth is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Visit us at geowealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Pontera

Pontera (formerly FeeX) is a Fintech company on a mission to be the bridge to a better retirement for millions of Americans by enabling financial advisors to manage, trade and report on their clients' held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, HSAs and more. The platform is designed to work across account types and integrate seamlessly into existing technology to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012 as FeeX, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at Pontera.com.