CoreSite Publishes Annual Sustainability Report, Joins Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced the company published its 2021 Sustainability Report summarizing the ongoing progress and continuous efforts made to be a responsible steward of the business by focusing on three key cornerstones – customers, colleagues and communities. CoreSite also recently joined the Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord (ICA), a historic cooperative of more than 150 companies established in 2022 and committed to reducing carbon in digital infrastructure materials, products and power.

The company's sustainability program centers around building and augmenting the three cornerstones: efficient data centers with high-performance connectivity to enable customers to significantly reduce their overall data center footprint and dramatically lower their costs and energy consumption; a culture of responsibility, transparency, innovation and operational excellence in which all CoreSite colleagues can achieve success and experience career growth; and communities of customers who work seamlessly with each other to be more effective within a single campus, thus unlocking value with minimal footprint and in a highly sustainable manner.

“CoreSite remains committed to being a reliable partner, people-centered and efficiency-focused company,” said Juan Font, President of CoreSite and SVP of U.S. Tower. “I am proud of what our team has been able to accomplish over the last year to further our sustainability journey. As members of the Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord, we look forward to collaborating with our industry peers to find ways to enhance our sustainability initiatives as well as improve the tracking and reporting of key sustainability markers.”

CoreSite’s 2021 accomplishments include:

Achieving power utilization effectiveness of 1.39 compared to 1.42 in 2020

Entering into a 100% total renewable generation program at its Reston Colocation Data Center (VA3), located at 12369 Sunrise Valley Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Completing a highly energy-efficient cooling system at its Boston Data Center (BO1), located at 70 Inner Belt Rd, Somerville, MA 02143, that will save an estimated eight million kilowatt-hours each year

Decreasing its carbon intensity per million dollars of revenue and per net rentable square foot compared to 2020, while expanding its operational footprint

Being recognized as a “Top Place to Work” in the Bay Area and in Denver

CoreSite Joins the iMasons Pledge to Reduce Carbon in the Digital Infrastructure

In addition to CoreSite’s corporate sustainability efforts, the company is now part of the ICA, which includes hyperscale companies AWS, Google, Meta and Microsoft, representing some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world, and more than 40 colocation data center providers, product, service and investment firms that fund, build and operate the foundation and drive the supply chain.

“We established iMasons to unite the builders of the digital age,” said Dean Nelson, Chairman and Founder of Infrastructure Masons. “The ICA represents an unprecedented collaboration between leading digital infrastructure companies to accelerate our journey to carbon neutrality. Today, we are combining forces to compound the efforts of these firms to make meaningful and sustained progress toward that goal.”

