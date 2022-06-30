Curio Digital Therapeutics Partners with Axia Women’s Health To Support Patients with Postpartum Depression

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curio Digital Therapeutics and Axia Women’s Health, one of the nation’s largest independent women’s health groups, are pleased to announce a collaboration agreement to help women at risk for postpartum depression and those diagnosed with postpartum depression. Through the launch of Curio’s MamaLift program, patients can access a web-based program that offers personalized self-help tools and trackers to help manage symptoms of anxiety and depression.

According to the CDC, postpartum depression is a public health problem, affecting as many as 1 out of 8 women in the US. Postpartum depression often goes undiagnosed. While postpartum depression cannot be diagnosed until after delivery, women at risk for postpartum depression often develop signs and symptoms that lead to the condition during pregnancy.

Dr. Gerard Reilly, Director of the Clinical Research and Innovation Division at Axia Women’s Health shared, “At Axia, we believe addressing and caring for women’s mental well-being is a critical part of improving women’s overall health. We’re proud to partner with Curio to connect our patients to this innovative technology that helps to make mental healthcare more accessible and more convenient for our pregnant and postpartum patients.”

Developed by clinical psychologists and experts at the Center for Research in Neuropsychology and Cognitive Behavioral Intervention of the University of Coimbra, MamaLift offers content rooted in science-based behavioral therapy and is personalized to each woman’s needs.

“The MamaLift program was developed to help women through the challenging time following delivery. Our partnership with Axia will bring MamaLift to more women, helping them and advancing our mission of improving women’s health,” said Shailja Dixit, MD, Founder and CEO of Curio Digital Therapeutics.

The MamaLift program is currently available to select patients across six Axia Women’s Health care centers in Ohio, Indiana, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and has plans to expand to additional care centers in the coming months.

About Axia Women’s Health

Axia Women’s Health is a community of caring, connected, progressive health professionals committed to giving women more. Women deserve access to a more attentive, more sophisticated, more compassionate healthcare experience that meets their changing needs across time. We connect women to a wider spectrum of in-person and online care that delivers innovative technology and treatments. The strength of our network gives us the power to continuously elevate the quality of our care while preserving the personalized nature of our approach.

Our fast-growing network spans OB/GYN physicians, breast health centers, high-risk pregnancy centers, laboratories, urogynecology, fertility centers, and more. Together, we put women first by connecting them to the total care they need to lead healthier, happier lives.

About MamaLift

Curio’s flagship product, MamaLift, was developed by clinical psychologists and focuses on helping to manage the symptoms typically associated with postpartum or baby blues. MamaLift is a medical device available under the FDA General Wellness Policy for Low Risk Devices. MamaLift is intended for use by women to help reduce their risk of depression or anxiety during pregnancy or following delivery. MamaLift does not provide medical advice and is not intended to treat any disease or replace treatment by a licensed healthcare professional.

About Curio

Curio Digital Therapeutics is a digital therapeutics company focused on supporting women across the cycle of life. Curio adopts a holistic approach to women’s healthcare and designs customized interventions that address mental and behavioral health conditions. Curio’s initial products are focused on the areas of postpartum depression and fertility.