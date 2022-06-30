Prime Capital Investment Advisors Partners With Female-led Crossvault Capital Management

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Capital Investment Advisors (PCIA) partners with Crossvault Capital Management (Crossvault), adding to the many major female-led partnerships PCIA has forged in the past four years. This newest partnership is another important move for PCIA as three highly skilled women sit at the helm of Crossvault and have proven their strength in business together for more than 20 years. The new relationship solidifies PCIA’s dedication to supporting and promoting women in the industry while building upon PCIA’s growth, adding $440M in AUM.

“At PCIA, we are proving that recruiting the highest-quality businesses and improving diversity are not mutually exclusive endeavors. With this new addition of Crossvault and other additions we’ve made over the past few years, we are demonstrating that a firm can have it all. This is just one reason why we have made a commitment to recruiting female-owned businesses,” says Glenn Spencer, chief executive officer at PCIA.

PCIA strongly believes that there are not nearly enough women represented in financial planning leadership roles and the industry as a whole. And research from McKinsey & Company shows that women make up just 15% of financial advisors. That’s why aside from Crossvault’s stellar track record, the opportunity to sync up with three incredibly smart and successful women leaders was an opportunity that aligns with PCIA’s intentions to actively change the face of the financial services industry.

Crossvault, led by Laura Ehrenberg-Chesler, Marilou Moursund and Sarah Calvert Doerr, is a leading RIA located in San Antonio, Texas. Partnering with them will add 160 clients to PCIA’s business. “At PCIA, our success comes from putting our clients and the professionals who work with them at the center of everything we do. Laura, Marilou and Sarah all have this same mindset and always create strength and stability for their clients,” says Spencer. “We know the addition of Crossvault to our team will only enhance how we do business and the services we provide our clients.”

Prior to the addition of Crossvault, the firm announced the acquisition of Prestwood Financial Group, adding their CEO and president Wendy Prestwood to the PCIA roster. But this conscious and active effort to recruit and bolster women in the industry started years ago with the acquisition of Longer Investments and welcoming its founder, Elaine Longer. The addition of Terra McBride as Chief Marketing Officer as well as bringing on Mary Lucas as its director of financial planning and client experience are also examples of the firm’s dedication to diversification in its leadership. The firm also added Ashlea Jones as financial advisor and market leader, and Katie Randall as financial advisor to the ranks of female leadership within the company.

“An extraordinary amount of assets are now shifting to the hands of women and these women want advisors who look like them. It’s paramount that we lift up female advisors and welcome them with open arms as the future of our industry depends on it. Female mentors are an important facet of the investment landscape. And as such, the financial planning industry needs to evolve to meet their needs,” says Scott Colangelo, chairman and managing partner at PCIA.

As a leading financial planning and investment advisory firm, PCIA recognizes that the future success of the organization is rooted in diversifying its talent and leadership. Welcoming the team at Crossvault is yet another step toward PCIA’s goal of actively participating in the evolution of the industry.

This transaction is scheduled to close on June 30, 2022. Park Sutton Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to Crossvault Capital Management..

To learn more about Crossvault Capital Management please visit: https://www.crossvault.com/

To learn more about Prime Capital Investment Advisors at www.pciawealth.com.

