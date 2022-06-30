Beacon and Rebuilding Together Announce National Partnership

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) and Rebuilding Together announced today that they have established a two-year national partnership to provide home repairs for underserved neighbors in Beacon communities. Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization with a vision to ensure safe homes and communities for everyone. The partnership will fund neighborhood projects in communities where Beacon operates as well as support Rebuilding Together’s national operations.

“As a distributor of essential building products such as roofing and siding that ensure safe homes every day, partnering with Rebuilding Together allows us to work with these local community champions to create an impact,” commented Julian Francis, Beacon’s President & CEO. “We will bring our hearts, hands, and materials to support our neighbors thriving as families, aging safely in place, and preserving the value of their homes for the next generation.”

“Rebuilding Together’s mission to repair homes and revitalize communities is more critical than ever before as the nation faces a shortage of safe and affordable housing,” said Caroline Blakely, President and CEO, Rebuilding Together. “We’re incredibly grateful to Beacon for their partnership and look forward to making a difference together.”

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT™, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which helps customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

About Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders, and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org.