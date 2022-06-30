Lafarge Canada Acquires Mathers’ St-Eustache Quarry and Asphalt Operations in Quebec

TORONTO & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lafarge Canada is proud to announce today the acquisition of the Mathers’ St-Eustache Quarry (Carrière St-Eustache Ltée) and Asphalt (Pavage St-Eustache Ltée) operations (QC). The investment will further complement Lafarge Aggregates' network and reinforce the company’s leading position as a sustainable and innovative building solutions provider in the Montreal (East and South Shore) and Lower Laurentians (Quebec) region. The deal reiterates the company’s Strategy 2025 to expand its Aggregates business through critical acquisitions of pits, quarries, docks, and depots in strategic high growth markets.

“Today is a historical day at Lafarge Canada. This is the largest aggregates acquisition in Eastern Canada for Lafarge in over a decade and represents an opportunity to integrate an established business, with strong community roots and a history of responsible operation, into our Lafarge Aggregates family,” commented David Redfern, President & CEO, Lafarge Canada (East). “Quebec is a dynamic and exciting market with high growth projections supported by current and future necessary infrastructure developments. This is only the beginning - we are thrilled and looking forward to advancing our sustainable growth strategy founded on our principles of environmental stewardship and operational excellence.”

“At Holcim, we are dedicated to constantly growing and evolving our business. Welcoming the Mathers’ St-Eustache Quarry and Asphalt operations with over 60 years experience and more than 80 employees to Lafarge Canada is a privilege.” said Toufic Tabbara, Region Head, Holcim North America. “This bolt-on acquisition adds the largest crushed stone quarry in Quebec and expands our industry-leading position in the circular economy with recycled concrete and recycled asphalt production. This new structure will provide our customers with a comprehensive aggregates and now asphalt solutions portfolio in the Montreal region - suitable for all construction projects.”

“We are very proud of what we have built throughout the years with Mathers’ St-Eustache Quarry and Asphalt operations. It has been a very rewarding experience for my family to be able to see the businesses grow,” commented Brigitte Mathers, Mathers Group, President and Member of the Board of Directors. “Today, we are excited to be part of St-Eustache Quarry and Asphalt operations’ next chapter. The future certainly looks promising.”

Quick facts

Lafarge Canada is acquiring the assets of the Mathers’ St-Eustache Quarry (Carrière St-Eustache Ltée) and Asphalt (Pavage St-Eustache Ltée) operations (QC).

The deal reiterates the company’s Strategy 2025 to expand the business through critical acquisitions of pits, quarries, docks, and depots in strategic high growth markets.

It is the largest aggregates acquisition in Eastern Canada for Lafarge in over a decade.

Lafarge is welcoming more than 80 new employees to their structure.

For over 60 years, the Mathers St-Eustache Quarry has been the largest crushed stone quarry producer in Quebec.

This bolt-on acquisition expands Lafarge Canada’s industry-leading position in the circular economy with recycled concrete and recycled asphalt production.

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge is Canada’s largest provider of sustainable construction materials and a member of the global group, Holcim. With 6,000 employees and 350 sites across Canada, our mission is to provide construction solutions and products that build progress for people and the planet. The cities where Canadians live, work, and raise their families along with communities’ infrastructure benefit from the sustainable portfolio provided by Lafarge, consisting of Aggregates, Asphalt and Paving, Cement, Precast Concrete, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Road Construction.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Mathers Group Inc.

Mathers Group Inc. is a family-owned company with a variety of business holdings located in the Montreal, Quebec Area. Mathers’ St-Eustache Quarry (Carrière St-Eustache Ltée) and Asphalt (Pavage St-Eustache Ltée) have been servicing the local market with crushed stone and asphalt products for over 50 years. The commitment to producing quality materials has made Mathers one of the largest producers of construction materials in Quebec.