CORRECTING and REPLACING Allison’s eGen Power® 100D Electric Axle Integrated Into Emergency One Fully Electric Fire and Rescue Vehicle

The E1 EV0 fire engine, equipped with the Allison eGen Power®️ 100D, was unveiled at Interschutz 2022, a fire and rescue industry tradeshow in Hanover, Germany. The all-electric pumping engine has been sold to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and is expected to be put into service in early 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

The E1 EV0 fire engine, equipped with the Allison eGen Power®️ 100D, was unveiled at Interschutz 2022, a fire and rescue industry tradeshow in Hanover, Germany. The all-electric pumping engine has been sold to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and is expected to be put into service in early 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

ALLISON’S EGEN POWER® 100D ELECTRIC AXLE INTEGRATED INTO EMERGENCY ONE FULLY ELECTRIC FIRE AND RESCUE VEHICLE

Emergency One’s EV0™ fire engine, equipped with the Allison eGen Power 100D, was unveiled at Interschutz 2022 in Hanover, Germany

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, announced that Emergency One, the UK’s largest manufacturer of fire and rescue vehicles, has integrated the Allison eGen Power® 100D electric axle into its new E1 EV0™ platform of fully electric fire and rescue vehicles.

“The industry-leading technology provided by the Allison eGen Power 100D was critical in bringing our latest E1 EV0 electric vehicle to market,” said Michael Madsen, Managing Director of Emergency One. “As the world’s first all-electric pumping vehicle that is fully certified to the BS EN1846 standard, EV0 exceeds standard requirements for electric driving range and pumping performance at zero emissions. This fire engine is the first in the UK to feature an innovative all-electric rear drive axle installation.”

The eGen Power 100D is a drop-in solution designed for easy installation into the current vehicle frame. The e-Axle integrates two high-speed electric motors and a multi-speed transmission, eliminating the need for additional drive shafts and support structures. One of the most powerful electric axle systems on the market, the eGen Power has a continuous output power of 454 kW and a peak output power of 652 kW. It was designed to deliver optimum efficiency, fast acceleration, high speed and increased maneuverability, which are all critical for fire and rescue vocations where failure is not an option and every second counts.

“We’re proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Emergency One to provide our award-winning e-Axle for their next-generation platform of electric vehicles,” said Heidi Schutte, Vice President of EMEA, APAC, and South America Sales, Allison Transmission. “The eGen Power 100D will offer our mutual customers, including many fire brigades and rescue teams across Europe, industry-leading performance and reliability while also supporting the industry’s sustainability efforts through innovative electric drive capabilities.”

The E1 EV0 fire engine, equipped with the Allison eGen Power 100D, was unveiled for the first time at Interschutz 2022, a fire and rescue industry tradeshow in Hanover, Germany, from June 20-25, 2022. The all-electric pumping engine has been sold to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and is expected to be put into service in early 2023. The vehicle will assist crews in responding to fire and rescue emergencies.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.