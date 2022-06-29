USGLC Announces The Coca-Cola Company as South Initiative Chair

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) is pleased to announce the launch of an innovative partnership with The Coca-Cola Company to increase and amplify powerful conversations on global development and the critical role sustainability can play in advancing U.S. interests around the globe.

The Coca-Cola Company will serve as Chair of USGLC’s South Initiative through 2023. Featuring events, community dialogue, and public messaging in states across the southern United States, the South Initiative is intended to deepen engagement with elected officials, community leaders, businesses, and other key stakeholders on the importance of global engagement, diplomacy, and development to America. With over 95 percent of the world’s consumers outside U.S. borders and the fastest-growing markets in developing countries, the Initiative will explore ways for America to lead on supply-chain solutions for American competitiveness in the global marketplace.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coca-Cola as our new South Initiative Chair to bolster USGLC's efforts to engage citizens across America's southern states about why leading globally matters locally,” said USGLC President and CEO Liz Schrayer. “Coca-Cola is a world-class, innovative company that truly understands the importance of the intersection between the global economy and the communities throughout the South in the United States. We look forward to joining together with small businesses across the region in hosting policymakers on both sides of the aisles for discussions about how America’s role in the world impacts the health, economic and security interests of families here at home.”

“As a company that operates in more than 200 countries and territories around the world, but with our roots in Georgia, we’re honored to lead the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s South Initiative,” said Joanna Price, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability for Coca-Cola North America. “Making a difference is integral to our company purpose, and we believe that by convening leaders in business, civil society, academia and government to address today’s global challenges, we can build greater consensus around solutions that will have a meaningful impact for generations to come.”

Coca-Cola’s role as South Initiative Chair kicked off at USGLC's Global Impact Forum on June 13, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Initiative events and communications are commencing to build and strengthen a network of business, NGO, military, faith and community leaders across the southern United States as advocates for the local economic and security benefits of global engagement.

About USGLC

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (www.usglc.org) is a broad-based influential network of 500 businesses and NGOs; national security and foreign policy experts; and business, faith-based, academic, military, and community leaders in all 50 states who support strategic investments to elevate development and diplomacy alongside defense in order to build a better, safer world.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.