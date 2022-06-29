CUPE 118 and District of Tofino Reach Tentative Agreement in Mediation

TOFINO, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 118, representing municipal workers in Tofino, and the District of Tofino reached a tentative agreement Tuesday after two days of mediation.

“ We are confident that the agreement reached responds to the mandate from our members,” said CUPE 118 President Stacy Watton. “ It was the hard work and dedication of members that enabled us to reach a fair deal that supports workers, and the important services they provide to the community,” she said.

Negotiations began in November 2021 and continued through to May 2022 without an agreement. Benefits, hours of work, wages and affordability were priorities for workers, and these issues remained outstanding when the parties entered mediation on Monday.

Details of the tentative deal are not yet public as the tentative agreement requires ratification from both the union’s members and the employer.

“ We are happy to move forward with the District on a strong working relationship that has us working together to welcome travelers from around the world to this great community."

CUPE 118 members working for the District of Tofino provide vital public services to residents and visitors through infrastructure maintenance, childcare and pre-school, municipal administration, parks and recreation, water and utilities, building inspection, by-law enforcement and protective services, and planning.

cope491