Virginia’s New Early Intervention Part C Data System Launches

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic Solutions Group (SSG), which has provided technology services and solutions to public health departments throughout the United States for nearly two decades, has been working with the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) to implement a new Early Intervention Part C Data System called TRAC-IT.

The DBHDS wanted to implement a web-based IDEA Part C data system that could scale to support increases in work over the coming years and would record, track, and report the data required to facilitate the enrollment/initial screening, service provision, and monitoring that need to occur to best serve the families the system supports.

The new web-based IDEA Part C data system successfully launched June 27th, 2022 after months of hard work. The new system, called TRAC-IT, was built on SSG’s low-code public health platform Casetivity.

“I'd like to end by pointing out that while this is a major accomplishment for SSG and Virginia -- from a software product standpoint -- our work has an even greater impact on who we serve… our community. Early Intervention helps babies from 0 to 36 months old. Without the services offered by therapists and specialists, the children and their families would face an even more daunting world. Through our application, those who support the kids can complete their tasks in a more effective and timely manner so they can have time for what really matters… helping those children. As a parent alum of Early Intervention, I can't express how much our work makes a difference and how important it is to parents (like me) to know there are people that work so hard to help our kids succeed.” – Ted Hill, SVP at SSG

"TRAC-IT is a much-needed upgrade to this vital early intervention program for the very youngest Virginians. TRAC-IT will allow Virginia to more efficiently provide services and monitor the outcome of the services provided on both a state and local level." – Catherine Hancock, Early Intervention Program Manager

About SSG

SSG is dedicated to modernizing the delivery of essential services in our communities. For two decades, SSG has partnered with over dozens of states and municipalities to improve their workflow, data management and IT systems implementation and operation. SSG’s flagship product, Casetivity, was purpose-built to automate essential workflows in public health organizations. SSG’s solution suite for public health transforms the way these organizations manage and execute their programs through data management and workflow automation.