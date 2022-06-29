Mediacom Communications Renews Carriage Agreement with Paramount Global

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mediacom Communications announced today it has renewed its carriage agreement with Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA). The deal features renewed carriage of Paramount’s portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news, and sports networks – including BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, and others – as well as rights to SHOWTIME® OTT. The agreement also includes retransmission consent rights to CBS broadcast stations owned and operated by Paramount.

“We are pleased to announce our continued partnership with Paramount,” said Italia Commisso Weinand, Executive Vice President, Programming & Human Resources, Mediacom Communications. “Thank you to the Paramount and Mediacom teams for their hard work and commitment to our relationship.”

Financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.5 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.