Haywood Securities Inc. Initiates Analyst Coverage on Playmaker Capital Inc.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR) (“the Company” or “Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today that Gianluca Tucci, Research Analyst, Special Situations at Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") has initiated analyst coverage on the Company. Haywood’s initial research report and any future reports may be obtained directly from Haywood.

“The ultra-competitive nature of iGaming is a great tailwind for PMKR and we believe it has been unjustly categorized and trading in sync with the iGaming sector while showing profitable organic growth”, said Gianluca Tucci. “iGaming operators are at war with one another to acquire customers. PMKR embodies 88M+ unique monthly users, 230M+ monthly sessions, and a 105M+ social media follower base to monetize from.”

For more information, Gianluca Tucci can be contacted at gtucci@haywood.com

Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding the performance of Playmaker and its management made by Haywood are theirs alone and do not represent the opinions, estimates or forecasts of Playmaker or its management. Playmaker does not by this announcement or otherwise imply that the Company analyzes or approves of such information, conclusions, or recommendations.

TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE DISCLAIMER

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT PLAYMAKER

Playmaker Capital (TSX-V: PMKR, OTCQX: PMKRF) is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, gambling, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of premier sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

For more information, visit: http://www.playmaker.fans or contact Playmaker Chief Executive Officer Jordan Gnat via email jgnat@playmaker.fans. |T: (416) 815-4993.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Playmaker’s current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to: statements concerning any future analyst reports to be published by Haywood and the future coverage of the Company by Haywood generally. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Playmaker’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions. Playmaker undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.