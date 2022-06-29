MarketVector Indexes Licenses the MVIS® Global Future of Food ESG Index and the MVIS® Global Space Industry ESG Index to VanEck Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketVector Indexes announced the licensing of the MVIS® Global Future of Food ESG Index (ticker: MVFOF) and the MVIS® Global Space Industry ESG Index (ticker: MVSPC) to VanEck Europe to underlie the VanEck Sustainable Future of Food UCITS ETF and the VanEck Space Innovators UCITS ETF.

The MVIS® Global Future of Food ESG Index (ticker: MVFOF) tracks the performance of global companies involved in food and agricultural technology, organic foods, or food companies that display high standards in food waste, food safety, or environmental impact. The index includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from plant-based or cultured meat, protein or dairy alternatives, vertical or urban farming, precision agriculture, food flavors, and functional ingredients, and organic or health foods. In addition, the index comprises the companies that meet certain ESG standards related to the sustainability, and safety of food and agriculture.

The MVIS® Global Space Industry ESG Index (ticker: MVSPC) tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid companies in the global space segment. The index includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from operating segments that comprise space-related products and services in the following areas: Space Exploration, Rockets, and Propulsion Systems, Satellite Equipment and Communications Solutions, and Other Satellite Equipment. This launch also marks a momentous occasion, as it is the first MVIS® Index to follow ESG criteria. With more and more, space-related companies becoming ESG-conscious; the segment will attract an increase in ESG investors.

“We are pleased to announce the licensing of the MVIS® Global Space Industry ESG and Global Future of Food ESG Indexes to VanEck,” said Josh Kaplan, Global Head of Research and Investment Strategy at MarketVector Indexes. “These indexes are also the first ESG-screened thematic indexes licensed by MarketVector Indexes. Incorporating ESG factors into thematic indexes expands our offering to clients around the world.”

The Global Space index serves as an investable benchmark for investors seeking exposure to the long-term growth fields of space exploration and satellite-based communications. The Global Future of Food Index provides exposure to innovative companies changing the way we farm and increasing the quality and health benefits of the foods we eat. This index also uses agricultural-related ESG data to promote stocks that demonstrate high standards in agricultural practices, food safety, and food waste.

“We are excited to license these critically important indexes to act as benchmarks in two key areas, global space exploration, and sustainability,” said Martijn Rozemuller, CEO at VanEck Europe. “Global production of food, especially meat, harms both the environment and health, and sustainability and other ESG factors are priorities for many of today’s investors. Additionally, we are seeing more technological advancements in space exploration, with space moving back onto the agenda of governments. With the licensing of these indexes, we look forward to allowing investors to remain ESG-conscious with their investments.”

The MVIS® Global Future of Food ESG Index (ticker: MVFOF) and the MVIS® Global Space Industry ESG Index (ticker: MVSPC) are weighted by free-float market capitalization and are calculated in USD as a price index and a total return net index. The indexes are reviewed on a quarterly basis.

Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MarketVector Indexes website.

Key Index Features

MVIS® Global Future of Food ESG Index (ticker: MVFOF)

Number of Components: 35

Base Date: 31 December 2019

Base Value: 1000

Key Index Features

MVIS® Global Space Industry ESG Index (ticker: MVSPC)

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 31 December 2019

Base Value: 1000

