Everbridge and Grupo Siayec Enter Strategic Alliance to Deliver Digital and Physical Security for Businesses Across Mexico

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with Grupo Siayec, a leading provider of digital and physical security solutions and specialists in the implementation of video surveillance, security monitoring, access control, analytics, and biometrics systems. The partnership helps expand CEM adoption for Everbridge solutions within the Mexican enterprise market.

The two companies jointly participated in last week’s C5i: Congreso Internacional de Tecnologías de la Información Aplicadas a la Seguridad conference (June 22-24) and are taking part together at Expo Seguridad Mexico (June 28-30).

Through the partnership, Grupo Siayec customers gain seamless access to Everbridge’s CEM solutions, including Control Center, helping increase preparedness for a wide range of digital and physical threats. Grupo Siayec offers deep digital transformation expertise in the implementation and integration of cloud services, business intelligence, physical security, cyber security, and IT incident management and response.

“Thanks to our alliance with Everbridge, we are strengthening and consolidating the integration of security processes, technology, data intelligence, analysis and specialized consulting to support our clients with the challenges involved in the design and development of a comprehensive system for risk management,” said Antonio González CEO of Grupo Siayec. “We will achieve this through a phased methodology that addresses identification, analysis, evaluation, and mitigation. This type of methodology makes it easier for clients to obtain, within a single scalable and secure platform, the automation of their risk intelligence processes in order to make decisions at key moments,”

Over 6,200 businesses, governments, and healthcare organizations currently rely on Everbridge’s CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforce, rapidly communicate warnings, protect supply chains, and accelerate the analysis of their operational response. The Everbridge CEM Platform leverages over 450 out-of-the-box, pre-existing technology integrations and over 25,000 risk data sources, for organizations to gain clarity, act faster, and improve business continuity and employee safety before, during and after a crisis.

“We are excited about our partnership with Grupo Siayec which enables Everbridge to expand our business and people resilience solutions for enterprises in Mexico amidst an increasingly volatile and uncertain global threat landscape,” said Dominic Jones, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances at Everbridge. “Siayec supports a world-class roster of leading businesses. For any organization, the ability to assess and successfully accelerate the response to, and mitigation of, cyber and physical threats often mean the difference in effectively protecting business operations and life safety.”

About Grupo Siayec

Grupo Siayec is a leading and highly reliable company in innovative and comprehensive solutions in IT services, which generate value for our clients and collaborators. We are a proudly Mexican company and we have been in the market for 30 years. In the DNA of our defined solutions, the most important asset for all organizations “The Data” has always been privileged. Today with great pride we help clients and business partners in comprehensive projects where Business Agility, User Experience, Digital Transformation, Innovation and Control and Governance are the fundamental principles. We have National Coverage and the capacity to offer services in Latin America. Learn more at: www.grupo-siayec.com.mx and follow on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,200 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to execute on our operational initiatives, drive sustainable growth and improved profitability, generate significant value for shareholders and increase optionality. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the implementation of our 2022 strategic realignment or simplification strategies may not be successful; the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; activist investor actions threatened or commenced against us could cause us to incur substantial costs, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.