Tellurian Awards Baker Hughes Contract for Advanced Zero-Emissions Electric-Powered Compressor Technology for Pipeline Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) have announced that Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract by Driftwood Pipeline LLC, a subsidiary of Tellurian Inc., to provide electric-powered Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) technology and turbomachinery equipment for Lines 200 and 300, a natural gas transmission project, proposed to be located in Beauregard and Calcasieu Parishes, in southwest Louisiana.

Tellurian President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “This landmark project and technology will eliminate nearly all emissions for the proposed project, which Tellurian is developing to supply natural gas to a constrained capacity area. We value Baker Hughes’ expertise and look forward to partnering on delivering cleaner solutions for an energy hungry world.”

Joey Mahmoud, President of Tellurian Pipelines, added, “We anticipate the project will supply upwards of five and one-half billion cubic feet of natural gas daily, with virtually no emissions. Tellurian is doing its part by making this initial $240 million pipeline investment as part of the broader Driftwood Pipeline system which will provide enhanced supply reliability to meet the area’s projected industrial growth in a cleaner, more sustainable manner.”

This contract marks the first time Baker Hughes will install its ICL decarbonization technology for pipeline compression in North America. The project will initially include four 19 megawatt (MW) ICL compressors and other turbomachinery equipment for a total of four compressor trains, as well as a LM6000PF+ gas turbine for backup power for the initial phase of the pipeline project at Driftwood’s Indian Bayou Compressor Station.

“Our customers around the world are pressing for decarbonization solutions now, especially as they seek to provide both energy security and more sustainable natural gas supplies in the years to come,” said Rod Christie, executive vice president of Turbomachinery & Process Solutions at Baker Hughes. “Our zero-emissions ICL technology is already reducing the climate footprint of pipeline projects in many regions that deliver vital gas supplies, and now we are bringing it to North America, a region crucial to meeting global natural gas demand.”

Baker Hughes’ extended portfolio of technologies contribute to lower the carbon footprint across the natural gas supply chain, a critical path for the energy transition. The ICL zero-emissions integrated compressor offers a more reduced footprint and weight, as well as improved operational flexibility and availability compared to conventional electric motor driven trains. While this project marks the technology’s first U.S. application, more than 50 units have been deployed, primarily in Europe, across a variety of applications including pipeline and offshore. The compressors are built with hermitically sealed casing ensuring no emissions, and require minimal downtime due to magnetic bearings for oil-free, more efficient operations and minimized maintenance while boosting reliability.

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing and trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the NYSE American under the symbol “TELL”. For more information, please visit www.tellurianinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TellurianLNG.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

