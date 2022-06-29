OpenSolar and Plenti Launch 0% Interest Finance for Australian Solar Customers

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenSolar Pty Ltd., a software company focused on empowering solar installers with the world’s most accurate and entirely free solar design and sales platform, and Plenti, an Australian award-winning provider of renewable energy loans, today announced a new and improved version of their platform integration partnership that builds on their shared mission to make solar accessible to more people as quickly as possible.

Building on their existing collaboration, the two companies have introduced their latest product offering to enable solar installers to convert even more leads to sales. Available now, Australian solar installers can offer Plenti zero-interest payment plans directly in the proposals they send to their customers. All in one proposal, customers can now accurately visualise their homes with solar, together with finance options that allow them to pay in up to 72 equal regular payments with 0% interest. Solar installers benefit by providing an effortless purchasing experience for their customers, including automatic conditional approvals within 2 minutes of the customer’s application.

“At OpenSolar, we enable Aussie solar installers to present super compelling solar proposals to their customers with cutting edge accuracy,” said Maaike Gobel, Head of Partnerships. “What’s great about this latest innovation from Plenti is that the customers can see really flexible finance options that can get approved on the spot, getting more solar out there in less time.”

“As we continue on our mission to build Australia’s best lender, our goal is to provide the very best in flexible payment terms for solar customers,” said Louis Edwards, Head of Renewable Energy Finance. “This new style of finance integration with OpenSolar means that solar installers can increase their sales conversion whilst also being able to rely on steady and timely income for their growing businesses.”

Starting today, solar professionals on OpenSolar can go to www.opensolar.com/plenti to learn more about this new feature, activate it on their accounts and start offering zero-interest finance to their customers right away.

This latest innovation from OpenSolar and Plenti follows significant achievements by both companies. In November 2021, OpenSolar announced the findings of independent, third-party assessments that validate the unmatched accuracy of its solar design tool. Since its launch in 2019, OpenSolar’s free-to-use design and sales platform has enabled solar installers in over 120 countries to convert more prospects into booked sales, while saving time and eliminating the costly licensing fees attached to other solar design and sales platforms. Plenti recently announced interest free finance, designed to help more Australians realise the benefits of installing residential renewable energy technology such as solar panels and batteries.

About Plenti

Plenti is a fintech lender, providing faster, fairer loans through smart technology. We offer award-winning automotive, renewable energy and personal loans, delivered by proprietary technology, to help creditworthy borrowers bring their big ideas to life. Since establishment in 2014, our loan originations have grown consistently, supported by diversified loan products, distribution channels and funding, and underpinned by our exceptional credit performance and continual innovation. For more information visit plenti.com.au/shareholders.

About OpenSolar

OpenSolar launched in 2019 with a mission to scale solar globally by providing installers with innovative software technology and an equally innovative business offering – the world’s first entirely free-to-use design and sales platform. Solar installers can use OpenSolar’s end-to-end platform to manage and grow their businesses all in one place with class-leading solar design accuracy, interactive custom proposals, and a portfolio of fully integrated financing options, products, and services. Instead of charging a licensing fee, OpenSolar provides its software free of charge and instead derives revenue from its hardware and finance partner affiliates. By utilising OpenSolar, installers can avoid costly software costs and instead, invest more money into other areas of their businesses, confident they are using the very best design and sales tools available in the market, all for free. OpenSolar is based in Sydney, Australia, with remote offices in the U.S. For more information, visit www.opensolar.com.