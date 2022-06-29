Crossbridge Energy A/S and Everfuel Finalize Phase 2a Green Hydrogen Agreement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crossbridge Energy A/S (“Crossbridge”) announces that it has reached a final agreement with Everfuel for the offtake of green hydrogen from Everfuel’s anticipated 300MW electrolyser plant. The next phase of the project will be completed in three equal phases of 100MW each, and Phase 2a will supply up to 40 tons per day of green hydrogen and is scheduled to be online in 2025. Phase 1 of the project, a 20MW electrolyser which is currently under construction, will supply 8 tons per day of green hydrogen, is scheduled to be commissioned in 4th Quarter 2022 and will represent Europe’s largest electrolyzer in operation.

Crossbridge operates the Fredericia, Denmark refinery, which supplies 35 percent of the total Danish liquid fuel consumption as well as supplies Northern Europe. Crossbridge has made substantial progress on its ambitions for a greener future, including successfully co-processing biogenic feedstock in February 2022; the signing of Everfuel Phase 2 is the next step towards the realization of its energy transition ambitions.

Everfuel Phase 2 is the second of three phases anticipated for the HySynergy, which will bring over 1,000 MW of clean energy to Fredericia and surrounding areas. The HySynergy plant will enable the production of biofuels such as Renewable Diesel (“RD”), and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”), along with supporting hydrogen mobility.

Crossbridge and Everfuel have also jointly agreed to further develop opportunities with external parties for the supply of excess oxygen and heat from the hydrogen plant in order to maximize the overall efficiency of the operations.

“Hydrogen is the key to unlocking the full potential of green fuels. With Crossbridge Energy’s refinery and the Everfuel’s HySynergy project, we are now taking a significant leap toward more sustainable fuels as we aim to replace our fossil fuels sourced hydrogen used in the manufacturing process with sustainable green hydrogen. We are also starting the next part of the Danish Power to X (“PtX”) journey generating renewable fuels from green power,” says Finn Schousboe, CEO at Crossbridge Energy A/S.

”Reaching an agreement on the commercial terms is, of course, crucial for the continuous development of the second phase of HySynergy. The partnership with Crossbridge Energy has always run smoothly, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate on building the large-scale PtX facility, which will be a game-changer in the energy transition. But first of all, we look forward to being in operation on the first phase later this year and deliver the first green hydrogen to our partners and our stations,” says Jacob Krogsgaard, CEO at Everfuel.

About Crossbridge | crossbridgepartners.com

Crossbridge is a leading energy platform with an environmental focus on developing and driving sustainable energy solutions. Crossbridge acquired the A/S Dansk Shell refinery (renamed to Crossbridge Energy A/S) in June 2022. Crossbridge supplies approximately 35% of the total Danish liquid fuel consumption. Crossbridge is focused on transitioning traditional energy infrastructure and growing through acquisition in North America, Europe and other locations. The platform has $2.0 billion in annual turnover.

About Everfuel | www.everfuel.com

Everfuel is making green hydrogen for zero emission mobility commercially available across Europe, offering competitive all-inclusive hydrogen supply- and fueling solutions. We own and operate green hydrogen infrastructure and partner with vehicle OEMs to connect the entire hydrogen value chain and seamlessly provide hydrogen fuel to enterprise customers under long-term contracts. Green hydrogen is a 100% clean fuel made from renewable energy and key to electrification of the transportation sector in Europe and a sustainable future. We are a young ambitious company, headquartered in Herning, Denmark, and with activities in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, The Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, and a plan to grow across Europe. Everfuel is listed on Euronext Growth in Oslo under EFUEL.