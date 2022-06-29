Millionaire Match is Finally Rolling Out the Video Feature

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As an upscale dating site, Millionaire Match is specially designed for millionaires, rich and privileged singles to have exclusive space to look for relationships. Recently, Millionaire Match allows people to upload a short video on MOMENT instead of a photo, which can be up to 30 seconds.

A short video feels more interactive than looking at a static photo, and it's the perfect medium to highlight an interesting hobby in a dynamic way. Video creates the opportunity for the members to learn about potential matches in a way that simply can't be captured with still photos and text. It is a good chance to put an end to catfishing with a video feature.

Millionaire Match allows videos recorded live straight or pre-recorded ones. People can upload videos straight from the camera roll or album.

From the MOMENT screen, tap the "+" icon. Tap on the empty place to add the description and video. Choose a camera roll or album from the pop-up menu, and then select the video to post on Millionaire Match.

“Being able to express the personality in the form of video means that a person has time to think through what they want to say about themselves and to share it with other people without the pressure of having to cover it all in a brief encounter. You might be able to learn more about their personality and their interests with a video. It can be a great way to get a conversation started,” stated Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of Millionaire Match.

About Millionaire Match

Launched in 2001, Millionaire Match is a professional dating site for millionaires and successful singles including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs.

For more information visit www.millionairematch.com.