Motive and Navistar Partner to Equip Fleet Operators With Robust Vehicle Telematics Data and Insights

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motive, the leader in Automated Operations, and Navistar, a manufacturer and solutions provider to the medium-, heavy- and severe-service trucks industry, announced today a strategic partnership and future product integration that will connect Motive's Automated Operations Platform with Navistar’s OnCommand® Connection telematics and Advanced Remote Diagnostics solutions.

As rising fuel and maintenance costs add pressure to already slim margins in today's physical economy, businesses across the physical economy need robust, data-driven telematics to manage their operations effectively. The partnership between Motive and Navistar combines thousands of vehicle data points to help fleets run safer and more cost-effective operations.

The strategic partnership will offer two types of integrations. First, Motive users will be able to streamline their fleet operations by accessing important data about their fleet, including easy-to-read fault code descriptions, severity ratings, and recommended parts and services from Navistar’s OnCommand Connection (OCC) platform. The added operations visibility will allow users, such as safety, compliance, and fleet managers, to quickly diagnose and address potentially costly, maintenance-related issues that typically derail timelines and drive up costs.

Second, Motive customers can expect improved fleet management by accessing data from Navistar’s factory-installed devices on International Trucks. These devices offer rich native telematics, such as vehicle location, engine hours, tire pressure, brake and cabin temperatures, and lights status, directly from the vehicle manufacturer.

“ Motive is committed to building scalable solutions that create long-lasting value for our customers,” said Jai Ranganathan, Chief Product Officer at Motive. “ Through this partnership, our customers will be able to access even more data about their fleets, enabling our AI-powered applications to further improve the safety, productivity, and profitability of their operations.”

Navistar Vice President, General Manager of Connected Services and Analytics, Scott Renier, said of the partnership, " We are excited to team up with Motive. Through this integration, International Truck customers will gain the full context of vehicle telemetry and the relevant insights related to vehicle usage. Having all this information in one place will increase their efficiency and productivity.”

About Motive

Motive builds technology to improve the safety, productivity, and profitability of businesses that power the physical economy. The Motive Automated Operations Platform combines IoT hardware with AI-powered applications to automate vehicle and equipment tracking, driver safety, compliance, maintenance, spend management, and more. Motive serves more than 120,000 businesses across a wide range of industries, including trucking and logistics, construction, oil and gas, food and beverage, field service, agriculture, passenger transit, and delivery. Visit gomotive.com to learn more.