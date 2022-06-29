Hemodialysis Technology Company Diality Joins Innovative Kidney Care Campaign, Seeks to Improve Choice for Kidney Patients

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diality, Inc. has announced that it has joined the Innovative Kidney Care (IKC) campaign, an initiative driven by a collaborative group of industry representatives and patient and provider advocates allied to remove barriers to choice for kidney patients and to increase access to home dialysis.

Over 800,000 patients per year are affected by kidney failure in the U.S., and about 550,000 of these patients are Medicare enrollees. Medicare kidney patients comprise about 1% of the Medicare patient population but account for just over 7% of the government payer’s budget1.

“Evidence suggests that home dialysis can improve patient outcomes and quality of life, but in 2019 only about 13% of prevalent dialysis patients received either hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis at home, and 45% of Medicare-certified dialysis facilities still were not certified to offer either home dialysis modality1,” said Osman Khawar, MD, CEO of Diality. “Clearly there is room for improvement, and this will require more than technology and care advancements. The IKC campaign is designed to encourage the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to improve access to home dialysis, which will require fundamental changes to provider certification and payment models for home treatment, including home hemodialysis,” added Khawar.

IKC’s diverse group of organizations works together to advocate for CMS to modernize the ESRD Conditions for Coverage and related guidance for better patient outcomes, improved patient experiences, improved clinician experiences, and lower costs of care.

“Having the support of new dialysis device manufacturers like Diality will be critical to the overall success of the IKC mission, which is to create a whole new paradigm that gives patients a choice in their dialysis, empower kidney patients to access diverse innovations that improve their lives, and modernize existing policies and regulations to foster flexibility in patient care,” said Nieltje Gedney, executive director of Home Dialyzors United, and one of the founding members of Innovate Kidney Care.

Learn more about Innovate Kidney Care at https://www.innovatekidneycare.com/.

About Diality, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Diality is a privately held medical device company developing a versatile hemodialysis machine useable at home or in a variety of care settings, including nursing homes, hospitals, transitional care facilities and dialysis centers*. Committed to helping build a future where all patients and partners can control kidney disease, Diality is focused on developing technology that helps providers improve the care and lives of patients with kidney disease while also giving them the flexibility to prescribe personalized dialysis treatments regardless of delivery setting. For more information, please visit Diality.com, or follow Diality on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: The performance characteristics of this product have not been established. This product is not yet available for use in the E.U. or U.S. and is pending CE Mark and submission and clearance by the United States Food and Drug Administration. All performance claims listed are project goals only.

1 From 2021 USRDS Annual Data Report.