NoRedInk Integrates with Schoology Learning to Make Writing Curriculum Easier to Access

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NoRedInk, a provider of adaptive online writing curriculum used in more than 60% of U.S. school districts, now integrates with Schoology Learning, the leading K-12-focused learning management system (LMS) and a central part of the PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Solution. The integration enables the millions of educators and students who use Schoology Learning to access NoRedInk without leaving the LMS they know and love.

Through this integration, teachers can now browse and create NoRedInk activities directly within Schoology Learning and assign these activities using existing Schoology Learning rosters. As students complete NoRedInk assignments, their scores will automatically sync with Schoology Learning gradebooks, eliminating the need for teachers to manually transfer grades between platforms. The integration creates a similarly streamlined experience for students, allowing them to complete their work and view their scores within a single, centralized learning hub.

“Helping all students achieve a baseline level of literacy is a top priority for school districts,” said Jeff Scheur, founder and CEO of NoRedInk. “NoRedInk’s robust integration with Schoology Learning removes a key technical challenge to helping students write better, giving educators more time to focus on developing and fine-tuning language skills.”

“The Schoology Learning integration makes it easier for students to access their NoRedInk assignments,” said Amanda Whorlow, a sixth grade ELA teacher in the Farmingdale School District (NY) where the integration was piloted. “Just as importantly, teachers can more easily differentiate practice by assigning activities to students based on their unique strengths and areas for improvement.”

“We’re proud to partner with NoRedInk on their mission to build stronger writers,” said Alan Taylor, SVP of Corporate Development, PowerSchool. “With the Schoology Learning integration, teachers, students, and administrators will enjoy a more unified experience, saving time and allowing them to focus on better developing their writing and communication skills.”

About NoRedInk

NoRedInk helps students in over 60% of U.S. school districts become better writers. The company’s adaptive writing curriculum engages students with exercises based on their interests, guides them through the writing process with instructional support, and boosts their skills through targeted practice. Learners have completed over 10 billion exercises on the site. For more information, visit www.noredink.com.