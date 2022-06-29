Old Spice and Arby’s Team up for High “Steaks” Collaboration to Conquer the Meat Sweats With a Limited-Edition Meat Sweat Defense Kit Drop

Old Spice Guy Isaiah Mustafa meets fans and delivers Old Spice Sweat Defense Dry Spray, Arby’s gift cards and Meat Sweat Defense Kits in New York City’s Meatpacking District to celebrate the Old Spice and Arby’s collaboration. (Photo: Old Spice)

Old Spice and Arby’s dropped a limited-edition Meat Sweat Defense Kit to defeat the dreaded meat sweats. Each Meat Sweats Defense Kit is equipped with a one-of-a-kind viral-worthy roast beef-patterned Meat Sweat sweatshirt and sweatpant, a co-branded towel and headband, and two dry sprays that protect guys from the meat sweating potential of the Half Pound Roast Beef Sandwich. It is now available at ArbysShop.com while supplies last. (Photo: Old Spice)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Old Spice and Arby’s have joined forces to tackle the meat sweats with the long-lasting sweat protection of Old Spice Sweat Defense Dry Spray. No longer will you live in fear of that treacherous moment halfway through a delicious Arby’s Half Pound Roast Beef Sandwich when the dreaded meat sweats strike with a vengeance. To defeat it once and for all, you need the limited-edition Meat Sweat Defense kit now available at Arbysshop.com/products/meat-sweat-defense-kit.

The key defense against the meat sweats is…drumroll please…the Old Spice Sweat Defense Dry Spray with its 24/7 sweat and odor protection! Each Meat Sweat Defense Kit is equipped with two dry sprays in popular scents that protect guys from the meat sweating potential of the Half Pound Roast Beef Sandwich. But that’s not all! Alongside the dry spray will be a one-of-a-kind viral-worthy roast beef-patterned Meat Sweat sweatshirt and sweatpant with a co-branded towel and headband.

For those who can’t get their hands on the limited-edition kits, Old Spice and Arby’s legendary commercial creative minds came together to create an iconic new advertising spot featuring the Old Spice Guy, Isaiah Mustafa, and the iconic Arby’s Voice. The spot was directed by Ruganzu “Riggs” Howard and produced by Wieden+Kennedy and Fallon. Fans everywhere will be able to check it out on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

“Ultimeat Dreams” - For the ulti-meat crossover, the legendary Old Spice Guy Isaiah Mustafa crashes an Arby’s commercial heroically scaling the side of an Arby’s Half Pound Roast Beef Sandwich by interrupting Ving Rhames, the Arby’s Voice, in an attempt to spread the word about Old Spice Meat Sweat Defense. After getting caught climbing the epic roast beef sandwich, the Old Spice Guy falls onto a horse…y sauce to defend the meats, not the sweats.

“A collaboration between Old Spice and Arby’s to solve the age-old problem of the notorious meat sweats that we’ve all faced at some point was a perfect match,” said Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice vice president at Procter & Gamble. “Old Spice continues to look for ways to leverage signature humor and unexpected partnerships that remind them of the importance of long-lasting protection, even if it’s after eating a Half Pound Roast Beef Sandwich.”

The mountainous Half Pound Roast Beef Sandwich isn’t the only place the Old Spice has been lately. This beef-tastic brouhaha began this past week when the Old Spice Guy made his presence known on the streets of New York, handing out Sweat Defense dry sprays, Arby’s gift cards and these Meat Sweat Defense kits. Decked out in an Old Spice and Arby’s SUV, the Old Spice Guy even ended up at the Meatpacking District to tell them that Arby’s has the meats.

“Whether you are scaling a Meat Mountain or a Half Pound Roast Beef, Arby’s is thrilled that our guests have access to this innovative solution that helps them fully enjoy the Meats, while avoiding the Sweats. We are big fans of Old Spice’s products and creativity, and it was a no-brainer to have a little fun with them on this program,” said Jim Taylor, Arby’s President.

The Meat Sweat Defense kits are now available online at Arbysshop.com/products/meat-sweat-defense-kit for $60 (limited quantities available).

About Old Spice

Procter & Gamble’s Old Spice is the quintessential grooming brand. With more than 80 years as an American icon, Old Spice is the authority on grooming experience and has leveraged this heritage to become the No.1 selling anti-perspirant and deodorant brand for guys in the United States. Old Spice offers a complete product portfolio for today’s evolving needs, including anti-perspirants, deodorants, body washes, body sprays, shampoos and hair stylers. Check Old Spice out at www.oldspice.com, Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OldSpice), Twitter (@OldSpice) and Instagram (oldspice).

About Arby’s

Arby’s, founded in 1964, is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3,300 restaurants in seven countries. The brand is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit Arbys.com