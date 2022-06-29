Soracom Partners with ThingsMatrix to Deliver Turnkey Services for Enterprise IoT

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced that ThingsMatrix, an experienced IoT solutions provider that offers full turnkey services, has joined the Soracom Partner Space – a growing ecosystem for building and scaling IoT applications to advance asset monitoring for industrial enterprises.

ThingsMatrix offers a robust cloud-based platform designed to simplify IoT development and deployment processes for enterprises. The company’s turnkey solution includes three versatile components – device, platform and cellular connectivity – enabling a full range of functionality from simple tasks to complex actions. With custom, off-the-shelf, or bring your own devices available to track and monitor assets globally, ThingsMatrix offers the speed, security and scalability today’s industrial enterprises need to navigate the complexities of IoT, thus reducing risk and accelerating time-to-value.

“ThingsMatrix’s versatile turnkey device solutions and service platform paired with Soracom’s reliable and advanced IoT capabilities is a major step forward for total asset management,” said Tom Burton, ThingsMatrix’s president of global sales. “This collaboration means that industrial enterprises will now have the ability to solve complex issues with an all-in-one IoT solution that offers greater efficiency and seamless connectivity.”

Soracom announced the global expansion of the Soracom Partner Space in May 2022. The program now reaches more than 800 best-in-class members throughout the world, including more than 100 certified partners representing hardware, software, solutions, and integration services. Soracom Partner Space members help IoT innovators accelerate time to market with as-needed access to complementary, best-in-class solutions and services that are ready to integrate at every level of the IoT stack.

“Soracom is committed to democratizing the technologies that help IoT innovators accelerate speed to market and ensure success at scale,” said Nicolas Lesconnec, Soracom senior partnership manager. “In collaborating with ThingsMatrix, we are able to offer a proven portfolio of solutions to our customers and ecosystem partners looking to improve their asset monitoring capabilities.”

About ThingsMatrix

ThingsMatrix is a world-class, global IoT solutions provider offering hardware, device management platform and connectivity. The company’s customizable and off-the-shelf solutions enable enterprises to simplify asset tracking, improve operations and reduce costs by remotely managing multiple devices and locations in a robust, unified dashboard. ThingsMatrix’s configurable and programmable architecture provides companies with a full range of functionality to securely collect, process, analyze and visualize IoT data in real time. Built on efficiency, versatility and affordability, the company’s turnkey solutions are designed to meet the needs of a wide range of vertical industries — from global leading operators to single contract customers. For more information, visit www.things-matrix.com.

About Soracom

Soracom is leading the democratization of IoT connectivity, offering robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and global enterprises across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to the cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.