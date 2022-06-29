Energous and Atmosic Announce Availability of Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit

SAN JOSE, Calif. & CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, and Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in energy harvesting wireless System-on-Chips (SoCs) and modules for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced they are taking orders for the Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit, which features Atmosic’s ATM3 energy harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) SoC solution and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter. Kits will begin shipping later in July.

The Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit highlights the unique capabilities of wireless power through an out-of-the-box battery-free sensor solution and provides IoT device developers with the ability to explore how wireless power transfer can support devices such as sensors and tags, ultimately enabling IoT deployments that are not reliant upon replaceable batteries or power cables but are instead powered wirelessly over-the-air.

“Without reliable power, IoT devices in any application are significantly limited in their capabilities and value, and the billions of replaceable batteries and charging wires powering most of today’s internet-connected devices fail to meet their growing power requirements,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “Along with Atmosic, we’re thrilled to announce the availability of our evaluation kit, which gives IoT device developers a low-cost solution to reduce device dependency on unreliable power sources and reliably power billions of IoT devices wirelessly.”

The number of IoT devices is projected by IDC to more than triple over the next three years, growing from about 12 billion devices today to almost 40 billion by 2025. All these devices require consistent and reliable levels of power to function properly, however most are currently fueled by replaceable batteries — which are impacted by variables including temperature and frequency of use — or by the cumbersome power cables and cords that bring with them logistical problems and additional hidden costs to IT teams and their budgets.

The Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit from Energous and Atmosic is designed to help alleviate many of the most pressing challenges with the large-scale wireless IoT sensor deployments by removing the need for batteries or power cables and the long-term maintenance overhead required to maintain them in busy commercial, retail, and industrial environments. The kit features two Bluetooth LE radio frequency (RF) harvesting sensor modules that transmit real-time temperature, humidity, and acceleration readings to the Energous WattUp Application while operating from energy harvested from the WattUp transmitter, making this solution ideal for applications including retail operations and industrial IoT.

“Advanced IoT deployments are too often stunted due to concerns around implementation costs and battery maintenance, two challenges that now have a clear solution and are addressed through our evaluation kit with Energous,” said Srinivas Pattamatta, VP Marketing and Business Development of Atmosic Technologies. “Energous’ FCC-certified 1W transmitter combined with our BLE power harvesting capabilities now make over-the-air wireless power transfer possible for many IoT applications, such as electronic shelf labels, access control or IoT sensor beacons.”

The Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit includes one (1) Energous 1W WattUp transmitter, two (2) Atmosic energy harvesting sensor modules, and a mobile application for sensor monitoring and transmitter control.

Advantages

The kit’s sensors are designed around the Atmosic ATM3202 Extreme Low Power Bluetooth LE SoC with Integrated RF Energy Harvesting

Sensors provide Temperature, Humidity, and Acceleration information to a mobile application via Bluetooth LE. Sensor design information can be provided to support customization and integration of other sensor types

Integrated multistage RF harvesting rectifier with MPPT (maximum power point tracking) algorithm maximizes harvesting performance over the input range

Sensor consumes approximately one quarter the power consumption of a typical Bluetooth LE beacon increasing the amount of functionality (sensor reads and reporting interval) for a given amount of power vs. other solutions

Energy harvesting BLE module with integrated flash supports rapid customer development and device integration in a small form factor

What's Included

1W WattUp PowerBridge Transmitter (1)

Battery-Free IoT Sensors (2)

Mobile Application to Monitor and Control TX/RX

The Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit is priced at $500. For additional information and to order, please visit: https://energous.com/products/developer-kits/wirelessly-powered-sensor-evaluation-kit/

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry, statements based on third parties’ market analyses, statements with respect to the success of our collaborations with our partners and statements with respect to the potential total addressable market for our current technologies and future products. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of any necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, together with the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless and energy harvesting solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver forever battery life and the battery free connected Internet of Things. The company’s products enable the IoT device ecosystem—designers and manufacturers, as well as end users and those responsible for deployments—to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things.