Hy Stor Energy Strategic Partnership with Key Gulf Coast Port Becomes First to Deliver Renewable Hydrogen Access for Manufacturing, Industrial Applications, Port Operations and Long Duration Energy Storage

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hy Stor Energy LP (Hy Stor Energy), a company pioneering renewably produced green hydrogen and energy storage at scale in Mississippi, announced today a strategic partnership with the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission (HCPHC) to provide zero-carbon, zero-methane hydrogen to Port Bienville Industrial Park and Stennis International Airport, accelerating the decarbonization of land, air, sea, and space. Through this partnership, Port Bienville will be the first port in the Gulf Region to integrate renewable hydrogen as a fuel into its operations. During the first phase of the partnership, the hydrogen hub is expected to produce an estimated 350 tons/day (320,000 kg/day) of renewable hydrogen and store more than 71,000 tons (69 million kg) of hydrogen in underground salt caverns.

The existing Port Bienville infrastructure will expand to better enable decarbonization efforts and will be in a premium location to allow for new manufacturing of circular hydrogen infrastructure – the first of its kind in the United States. Port customers striving to meet their respective ESG goals will be able to create new industry jobs – strengthening the port’s position as a workforce hub of industry and technology.

Together Hy Stor Energy and HCPHC will work to sustain economic growth in Hancock County and provide reliable, renewable, and carbon-free energy to coastal Mississippi and the Gulf Coast Region. Currently, Port Bienville Industrial Park is home to leading companies including SABIC Innovative Plastics, DAK Americas, SNF Polychemie, Calgon Carbon, and Jindal Tubular USA, among others.

“Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission is committed to growing economic opportunities in a responsible way,” said CEO Bill Cotter, HCPHC. “Hydrogen is emerging as a way to cut carbon emissions in energy-intensive sectors like manufacturing and transportation. As we continue to grow our maritime, rail and aerospace operations, hydrogen provides options to fuel growth and innovations.”

Hancock County, Mississippi, is located in a prime position on the Gulf Coast with access to inland waterways, rail, and highway corridors. Located a short distance east of New Orleans, Hancock County is home to Port Bienville, Stennis International Airport, and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center, which enable domestic and global reach. Hy Stor Energy will develop the renewable hydrogen from its Clean Hydrogen Hub from offices in Jackson, Gulfport, and Kiln at Port Bienville.

“We are proud to partner with the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission to provide renewable hydrogen access to Port Bienville Industrial Park, including some of the world’s most recognized companies,” said Laura L. Luce, CEO of Hy Stor Energy. “This partnership provides a strategic opportunity for companies who are looking for innovative ways to meet their decarbonization goals to co-locate operations in Hancock County in the Gulf Region. We are focused on developing zero-carbon, zero-methane renewable hydrogen technology for a broad array of applications, including manufacturing and industrial processes, port operations, and long-duration energy storage that will benefit communities while providing reliable clean power.”

The Richton Dome in Perry County, Mississippi was a previously selected expansion location for the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and its central U.S. and Gulf Coast location will serve as a Strategic Hydrogen Reserve connected to new, dedicated, dual bi-directional pipelines that will extend from Richton in Perry County to Hancock County and the Port of Bienville. Hy Stor Energy’s infrastructure will enable 24x7 renewable green hydrogen to be delivered to and from the port in addition to underground salt storage domes within approximately 100 miles of the port – providing resilient, zero-carbon, zero-methane hydrogen on demand. These long-term renewable hydrogen storage salt domes in Richton will be interconnected to new pipeline infrastructure and will further connect multiple salt domes from Louisiana to Jackson, Mississippi to Simpson County to Smith County to Perry County - and on to Hancock County to provide resilient, clean energy to coastal communities as well. This will allow Mississippi to serve as a U.S. centrally located and highly connected strategic hydrogen reserve to connect multiple underground salt domes with Richton where the first salt dome caverns will be developed purpose-built for the safe storage of renewable hydrogen at scale.

For more information about Hy Stor Energy, please visit www.hystorenergy.com.

About Hy Stor Energy

Hy Stor Energy is facilitating the transition to a fossil-free energy environment by developing and advancing renewable hydrogen at scale through the development, commercialization, and operation of renewable hydrogen hub projects. The company defines green hydrogen as only that which has produced from renewables -- as set forth by the Green Hydrogen Organisation. Large, fully integrated projects produce, store, and deliver 100% carbon-free, energy, providing customers with safe and reliable renewable energy on-demand. Developed as part of an integrated hub, these projects couple on-site renewable hydrogen production with integrated long-duration storage and distribution – using scale to reduce costs. Hy Stor Energy, led by energy storage industry and hydrogen technology veteran Laura L. Luce, has an innovative team with deep expertise and is positioned as a leader in the renewable hydrogen revolution. For more information, please visit www.hystorenergy.com.

About Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission

The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission was established in 1963 to lead the county’s economic development activities. Stennis International Airport and Port Bienville Industrial Park are home to 30 companies with more than 1,000 employees. For more information visit www.portairspace.com.