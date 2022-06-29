This 4th of July, Celebrate American AND Ukrainian Freedom

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This year, Independence Day has a special meaning for Americans and Ukrainians alike, as the world is inspired by Ukraine’s defense of freedom, constitutional democracy and the right to self-governance in the face of Russia’s unjustified invasion. Much like Americans were aided in their struggle for independence, the United States marks this Fourth of July by aiding Ukrainians in their fight to uphold their most cherished values: freedom and democracy. These shared values sit at the heart of the US-Ukrainian relationship and are why Ukrainians and Americans have developed a strong bond.

“At its core, the Fourth of July symbolizes the fundamental essence of what it means to be American. The day is a celebration of the American spirit. It represents the root of our never-ending fight to preserve our freedom as a united people and as a united country,” said Christopher Atwood, Razom Advocacy Fellow. “The Ukrainian spirit reminds us of our own, and the American spirit reminds Ukrainians of theirs.”

On this Independence Day, Razom’s Advocacy Team is encouraging those celebrating the 4th of July to show their solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian spirit by incorporating a little bit of Ukraine into celebrations. For more information, please visit: https://www.ukrainianfreedom.org/

Razom will also be releasing a series of special events and celebrations throughout the week leading up to the 4th of July including:

A special, curated Spotify playlist featuring famous Ukrainian songs, including the Ukrainian anthem; Ed Sheeran's collaboration with Ukrainian band, Antytila; Pink Floyd's collaboration with Andriy Khlyvnyuk; the Eurovision-winning song, Stefania, by Kalush Orchestra, and more to jazz up any 4th of July celebration

The unveiling of famous, cult-favorite Ukrainian restaurant and East Village community staple, Veselka's famous short rib pierogi recipe, which can be a special new fixture at any 4th of July barbeque or picnic guests of all ages can enjoy

A Twitter chat on the importance of celebrating Ukraine on the 4th of July this year on Friday, July 1 at 1PM, hosted and moderated by leading journalist and founder and host of the Black Diplomats podcast, Terrell Jermaine Starr

The launch of a special video of Ukrainian soldiers thanking the US for their support

And more to-be announced special celebrity guest appearances, surprises and events

“Having just returned from Ukraine, I know firsthand that the people of Ukraine are fighting every day for their freedom. This unprovoked war is their 1776—they are willing to fight for their freedom, and truly they are fighting and dying for freedom and democracy everywhere,” said U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who just recently met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv. “This Independence Day, I hope others will join me in thinking of the Ukrainian people and supporting them to the end. They must win this, and we must help them.”

ABOUT RAZOM FOR UKRAINE

Razom means “together” in Ukrainian.

The organization believes deeply in the enormous potential of dedicated volunteers around the world united by a single mission: to building and maintaining a democratic and prosperous Ukraine.

Established in the United States, the non-profit organization works towards that mission by creating spaces where people meet, partner and do. In this time of need, they have created the Razom Emergency Response which is focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items, hospital supplies, and tech enabled emergency response supplies that facilitate the delivery of this aid. Razom’s procurement and logistics teams are made up of a trusted volunteer network they’ve nurtured since 2014 and partner organizations worldwide. Razom is also working with governments and embassies on helping to establish humanitarian corridors.