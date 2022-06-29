Improved Shoulder Outcomes and Knee Balance Among Findings in New Exactech Research

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, today announced new clinical outcomes data and scientific research, showcasing the power behind the company’s platform of Active Intelligence® technologies. The studies were presented at the 2022 International Society for Computer Assisted Orthopaedic Surgery (CAOS) annual meeting.

Leading the podium for Exactech was a first-of-its-kind clinical outcomes study of navigated shoulder arthroplasty that showed reduced postoperative complications, revision rates and adverse events.1 Based on two-year minimum clinical outcomes collected on both anatomic and reverse total shoulder arthroplasty patients through the world’s largest single-shoulder prosthesis outcomes database, the study demonstrated that ExactechGPS®-navigated groups experienced improved clinical outcomes compared to non-navigated groups.

Additional shoulder research featuring the Equinoxe® Planning App highlighted the benefits of machine learning processes for preoperative planning. Results of two studies2-3 show increased accuracy in placement of bony landmarks with these automated techniques when compared to manual placement, which could lead to consistency in anatomic measurements from patient to patient.

The Newton™ Knee platform was also showcased in five new research studies. Patients who have received a well-balanced knee replacement demonstrate significantly superior clinical outcomes compared to unbalanced patients,4 and while there are varying techniques, the Newton Knee provides highly consistent balance assessment under load before any femoral resections have been performed.5-6 In addition, the Newton Knee regularly showed significantly higher reliability in achieving balanced compartmental gaps, which illustrates improvements in balance over conventional techniques.7

Exactech research also demonstrates the ability for surgeons performing a Newton Knee to consistently execute a balanced knee regardless of their experience or background.8-9 While achieving balanced flexion/extension gaps traditionally comes with a learning curve of surgical experience, this new research showcases the outcome-improving potential of this exciting and differentiated technology for all surgeons.

“These powerful new findings highlight the impressive work Exactech is conducting with smart technology,” said Darin Johnson, Exactech President. “At CAOS, we presented improved short-term functional outcomes research, with thousands of patients, leveraging our GPS technology for shoulder. This, combined with the rich array of pre-clinical discoveries regarding the ground-breaking Newton Knee, provide continued support of the science behind our powerful suite of Active Intelligence, designed to enhance surgeon decision-making and ultimately help provide better patient outcomes."

For more information on our smart solutions, visit www.AIExactech.com.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

References:

*In vitro (bench) test results may not necessarily be indicative of clinical performance.