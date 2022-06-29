Coach USA Selects Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud to Strengthen Operations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) today announced that the Samsara Connected Operations Cloud has been selected by Coach USA, Inc., one of the largest transportation companies in North America. As part of its focus on leading passenger transit through technology, Coach USA will deploy Samsara’s telematics solution and AI dash cams across its fleet of 1,500 vehicles to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of its operations.

“The safety of our customers and drivers is our top priority at Coach USA,” said Linda Burtwistle, CEO of Coach USA. “Working with Samsara will allow us to continue to elevate our safety standards by proactively monitoring speed, following distance, and distracted driving. The new system will also be a tremendous aide in our commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly travel.”

Coach USA will leverage Samsara’s solutions to reduce risky driving behaviors and the number of incidents on the road. Rather than sifting through hours of data and video footage at a later date, Coach USA will be able to identify opportunities for driver coaching in real time.

Coach USA is helping to make bus travel a leading alternative and sustainable form of transportation. Coach USA will use Samsara data to increase fuel economy through the reduction of idling, harsh braking, and rapid acceleration. Samsara's insights on Coach USA’s expansive fleet will be an important tool for improving passengers’ onboard comfort and reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

With a single view into its operations, Coach USA will use the Samsara platform to increase efficiency and improve the customer experience for its thousands of daily passengers. Samsara data will enable route optimization and accurate insights into bus location, arrival, and departure times. With Samsara, Coach USA can simplify the transit experience and provide passengers with the information they need for a smooth trip.

“Passenger transit companies like Coach USA play an important role in connecting our communities. As consumers seek easy and more sustainable modes of transportation, Coach USA’s investment in technology innovation will continue setting them apart,” said Robert Stobaugh, Chief Customer Officer of Samsara. “We’re excited to collaborate with Coach USA to provide insights that take their operations to the next level.”

With this agreement, Coach USA joins a growing number of passenger transit companies that choose Samsara to improve their operations and enhance their customers’ experience.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Coach USA, Inc.

Coach USA is one of the largest transportation companies in North America operating more than 2,400 motorcoaches and employing more than 5,000 people. Coach USA owns more than 25 bus carriers in North America, operating scheduled bus routes, motorcoach tours, and charters. The company maintains the highest safety compliance rating (Satisfactory) from the US Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.